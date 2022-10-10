ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville-area girls soccer rankings: Meet the new No. 1 team

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iF30L_0iTG3tEX00

The final week of the TSSAA girls high school soccer regular season is here.

Here's a look at the top 10 teams in the Nashville area heading into Week 8:

1. Page (15-0-2) — The Lady Patriots began the week with a narrow 2-1 win over BGA and started district tournament play with a 7-0 win over Marshall County. Ansley Hitt scored twice against Marshall County and five other players also scored. Last week: No. 2.

2. Ravenwood (6-2-2) — The Lady Raptors advanced to the District 11-AAA championship against Centennial behind a 3-1 win over rival Brentwood. Last week: No. 1.

3. Lipscomb Academy (11-2) — With a 4-1 win over Brentwood Academy, the Lady Mustangs won their first ever Division II-AA Middle Region title. The Lady Mustangs closed out the week with a 5-2 win over Stewarts Creek. Last week: No. 3.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY TO KNOXVILLE:Why the decision to commit to Tennessee wasn't hard for BGA's Keaton Mitchell

PLAYING AGAINST THE BEST OF THE BEST:How Nolensville soccer's Maddie Padelski improved her game this summer vs. the nation's best

4. Nolensville (10-3-1) — The Lady Knights followed up a 3-0 win over Shelbyville with a 7-0 win over Columbia in the opening round the District 12-AAA tournament. Three different Lady Knights scored in the win and they'll play Independence on Thursday night for the district title. Last week: No. 5.

5. BGA (12-4) — Keaton Mitchell scored in the second half and nearly had an assist in the second half against Page, but the Lady Wildcats closed out the regular season with a one-goal loss. Last week: No. 4.

6. Pope John Paul II (10-4) — The Lady Knights did not play in Week 8. Last week: No. 6.

7. Station Camp (10-2-3) — Emrie Springs scored four goals and Ayden Wood two as the Lady Bison closed out the regular season with a dominant 7-1 win over Beech. Last week: No. 8.

8. Mt. Juliet (11-3-1) — The Lady Bears did not play in Week 8. Last week: No. 10.

9. Central Magnet (14-3) — Three Lady Tigers scored in their 8-1 win over Lawrence County in the opening round of the District 11-AA tournament. They'll play Tullahoma on Tuesday in the semifinals. Last week: Not ranked.

10. Oakland (11-2-1) — The Lady Patriots did not play in Week 8. Last week: Not ranked.

Reach Joe Spears at jspear9s2@gannett.com. Follow him on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @joe_spears7.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee

As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
MURFREESBORO, TN
vucommodores.com

Commodore Coach Announces Retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ian Duvenhage, the winningest coach in Vanderbilt men’s tennis history, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. Duvenhage enters his final spring the Commodores’ all-time leader with 217 victories in dual match competition, 63 wins in Southeastern Conference...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Brentwood Academy#Lipscomb Academy#Pope John Paul Ii#Raptors#Sports#Tssaa#Bga#Centennial#Columbia
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
dawgnation.com

Tennessee and Alabama expert Jeremy Pruitt breaks down pivotal SEC matchup

ATHENS — Jeremy Pruitt has been on both sides of the Alabama-Tennessee rivalry recently, and his experience with both programs gives him a unique perspective. On the one hand, he knows how dynamic Hendon Hooker is, having recruited him and many of the other Vols’ players when he was UT’s head coach from 2018-2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKRN News 2

‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
QSR magazine

Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee

The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Tullahoma, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN

Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
SMYRNA, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Living History: The Legacy of the Battle of Franklin, Then and Now

The cannons fired in Franklin, Tennessee, on November 30, 1864, can still be felt reverberating today. That afternoon, the Battle of Franklin became seminal to the outcome of the war, the Confederacy’s last gasp for hope of regaining Nashville. The next morning, 10,000 men were dead or wounded. Five months later, the Union was restored, and the country set about the slow process of rebuilding itself.
FRANKLIN, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy