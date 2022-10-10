Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
National media shares its thoughts on Georgia football at the midpoint of 2022 season
ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t care all that much about national title odds or favorites to this point. He spends very little time worrying about them, instead focusing on this week’s opponent, the Vanderbilt Commodores. “I wouldn’t have cared. I don’t trust the source,” Smart said. “I...
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide
MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
nowhabersham.com
Tarkenton to be inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame
The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class on Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The 36-member inaugural class includes Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Georgia and Athens High player Fran Tarkenton. Tarkenton, the first Georgia high school graduate...
Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
dawgnation.com
Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
Funeral plans announced for slain Jefferson High School football player
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Jefferson High School football player killed in a shooting at a Gwinnett ...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star arrived in a Gwinnett County jail this Monday. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill mall last week. The 18-year-old was a star player at Jefferson High...
fox5atlanta.com
Funeral for Jefferson high school football star
Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
flagpole.com
Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling
For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton
The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade
Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
Two incumbent Gwinnett County commissioners face challengers
In-person early voting begins Monday.
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
6th-grade student allegedly knocked unconscious by bullies at school, family says no one called for help
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A sixth-grade boy was allegedly knocked unconscious after an assault by his own classmates, his mother said, and claims the school is doing nothing to protect him. Demi Oche said her son was being bullied at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain. She said she's...
