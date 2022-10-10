ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia high school football star chooses Florida over Crimson Tide

MILTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star decided Thursday where he's taking his talents. Bryce Thornton, a 3-star senior defensive back at Milton High School, formally announced his commitment to the Florida Gators and head coach Billy Napier, turning down Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. Thornton received 31 total offers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
nowhabersham.com

Tarkenton to be inducted into Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame

The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its inaugural class on Oct. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame. The 36-member inaugural class includes Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and former Georgia and Athens High player Fran Tarkenton. Tarkenton, the first Georgia high school graduate...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Jordan “BigBaby” Hall dishes on another great time in Athens, talks future official visits

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star DL Jordan “BigBaby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 16 DL and the No. 121 prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. He is the No. 2 target for 2023 on the weekly DawgNation “Before the Hedges” top target list.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Funeral for Jefferson high school football star

Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed a week ago while out on a date with his girlfriend near Sugarloaf Mill Mall. His funeral will be held Wednesday evening at Jefferson High School. It's as the two teens charged for his murder were in court for the first time this earlier in the morning.
JEFFERSON, GA
flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: Danielsville woman sentenced in Athens, Blairsville man killed near Clayton

The sentence has been handed down in the case of a Madison County woman who stole money from a church in Athens: 39 year-old Lacey Schubert of Danielsville will serve three years in prison, her punishment for embezzling $185 thousand dollars from Young Harris Methodist Church on Prince Avenue, where she had worked as a bookkeeper. Schubert entered a guilty plea earlier this month.
ATHENS, GA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022 USA: Market, Lights, Parade

Have a colorful Bavarian Christmas in Alpine Helen, Georgia located about an hour and a half north of Atlanta in the Northeast Georgia mountains. The town’s Alpine architecture and holiday scenery are so delightful that Lifetime Christmas movies “Christmas Love Letter” and “A Taste of Christmas” were filmed in Helen GA, and the town is consistently noted as a top holiday destination for lights, festivities and fun. Here’s a look at what’s on during Christmas in Helen Georgia 2022.
HELEN, GA

