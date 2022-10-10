Election 2022: Candidates for the 35th District state Senate

Two candidates are seeking to fill the seat that will be left vacant at the end of the year when long-time State Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Hoodsport, retires after serving 30 years in elected office in Olympia.

Rep. Drew MacEwen, a Republican who for five terms served the 35th District in the House, is giving up a run for his old seat and tossing his hat in the ring for the Senate seat. He will face Democrat Julianne Gale, a youth program manager for the Skokomish Tribe.

The Kitsap Sun asked the legislative candidates to answer seven questions. Their answers follow:

Julianne Gale

Age: 37

Current occupation: Youth Program Manager

Previous elected experience: I am a first-time candidate. I have served on the steering committee of the statewide Office of Recovery Partnerships and on the monitoring team of the WA Climate Assembly.

Party: Democratic

Campaign contributions: $131,007.61

Q: Inflation is a challenge for many. What should the Legislature do to help those struggling with the rising cost of gas and food?

A: In talking to thousands of my neighbors, I frequently hear about the hardship of rising costs. The state legislature needs to better support local economies so we are not reliant on long-distance supply chains for our basic needs. By creating more local family-wage jobs and expanding apprenticeship programs, we can produce more of the products that we need here at home. Also, we can create penalties for big corporations engaging in price-gouging that harms our local communities. Finally, WA State has the most unfair tax system in the country. We need to ensure that our working families aren’t overburdened. The state legislature can help increase access to childcare, as well as reduce the costs of housing and healthcare so people have more money to spend on other essentials. We know that when working people have more spending money, our local economy thrives.

Q: Police reform legislation raised the barrier for law enforcement to engage in vehicle chases of those suspected of a crime. Do you support the legislation as is, or do you think it should be changed?

A: We need to make sure law enforcement has the tools to do their jobs and acknowledge that the majority of fatalities in police chases are innocent bystanders. There are alternatives to high-risk vehicle chases that will better protect public safety. I trust our local investigators to track down perpetrators via license plates and other skilled detective work without engaging in high-speed pursuits that put the lives of both officers and the public at great risk.

Q: Should the Legislature make drug possession a felony, as it was before the state Supreme Court found Washington’s law on simple possession unconstitutional?

A: Ending the drug epidemic requires both solving the current problem and eliminating the root causes that allowed drugs to invade our communities in the first place. The best thing we can do to end addiction in our communities is focus on prosecuting the drug dealers while offering treatment and meaningful life opportunities for those currently stuck in addiction. Long-term, we need to focus on prevention and ensure that everyone’s basic needs are met so that no one feels the need to address their trauma through drug use.

Q: Should access to abortion be included in the Washington State Constitution?

A: Yes. Criminalizing abortions does not stop them from happening—it just makes them more dangerous. We should focus on eliminating the root causes of abortion by increasing support for parents, eliminating poverty, increasing access to accurate family planning information, protecting access to contraceptives, ending sexism, eliminating intimate partner violence, and improving access to affordable healthcare.

Q: Washington state has struggled to provide beds for psychiatric patients, especially youth, and Western State has a waiting list of patients from the criminal court system. What can be done to ensure access to mental health care?

A: When communities thrive and people’s basic needs are met, mental health crises are reduced and the need for psychiatric beds is also reduced. We need to have a multi-pronged approach that increases preventative measures to support community well-being, such as: peer respite centers; youth leadership development opportunities; affordable housing and healthcare; and local access to nature and healthy food. We also need to increase local outpatient mental health services to support people before their challenges get so extreme that they need inpatient care. We can also increase capacity for community crisis response teams who are specifically trained to address mental health crises. Finally, we can increase peer support and supportive housing to help people leave psychiatric hospitals sooner, making beds available faster to those in need.

Q: What can the Legislature do to address rising homelessness in Washington’s cities?

A: It’s not just cities that are struggling with homelessness. It’s an issue in rural and small-town communities like those here in the 35th Legislative District, too. One of the reasons we have a housing crisis in our district is that the housing problems in urban areas have spilled out into rural communities. For example, out-of-date zoning laws in Seattle limit housing density in about three-quarters of Seattle residential areas. We need to update zoning laws to allow more housing density in urban areas so that the rural areas can stay rural. The state legislature can also create a Home Occupancy Incentive Fund to reduce property taxes for those who live in their own homes or rent their homes out full-time to people who need housing. Such a fund would also support the development of permanently affordable housing and create supportive housing for those who need services to live independently.

Q: What can the Legislature do to help ferry service to ferry-dependent communities become reliable again?

A: The Legislature can increase workforce development opportunities to encourage young people to become ferry operators. The Legislature can also support infrastructure investments in cleaner, quieter, and safer ferries for the benefit of riders, workers, and aquatic life. Finally, the Legislature needs to ensure transparency and accountability for all funding received—past, present, and future.

Drew MacEwen

Age: 49

Current occupation: Investment manager

Previous elected experience: I have served the 35th District in the State House of Representatives since being elected in 2012

Party: Republican

Campaign contributions: $217,624.41

Q: Inflation is a challenge for many. What should the Legislature do to help those struggling with the rising cost of gas and food?

A: We should immediately make a permanent cut to both the gas tax and the sales tax. Over the past 10 years the state budget has grown from $32 billion to $65 billion. I do not know of any taxpayers in the 35th who have seen their income double in the same time frame.

Q: Police reform legislation raised the barrier for law enforcement to engage in vehicle chases of those suspected of a crime. Do you support the legislation as is, or do you think it should be changed?

A: This was horrible legislation that has greatly hampered the ability of law enforcement to protect us. One of our most sacred duties as elected officials is public safety, and this legislation harmed the citizens of this state.

Q: Should the Legislature make drug possession a felony, as it was before the state Supreme Court found Washington’s law on simple possession unconstitutional?

A: Yes we should.

Q: Should access to abortion be included in the Washington State Constitution?

A: In 1991 voters passed I-120 protecting abortion. Washington has a long history of respecting the will of the voters. I do not believe a constitutional amendment is necessary.

Q. Washington state has struggled to provide beds for psychiatric patients, especially youth, and Western State has a waiting list of patients from the criminal court system. What can be done to ensure access to mental health care?

A: We have made good strides on a bipartisan basis to increase funding for mental health but we still have much work to do. We need to provide more resources to the local level where it is much more effective and timely.

Q: What can the Legislature do to address rising homelessness in Washington’s cities?

A: We need to overhaul the growth management act. It was passed in the early 90s when our state had around 4 million residents. Today we have 7.5 million people and have not addressed the inadequacy of the GMA. We can maintain rural areas and have more housing. Currently the GMA does not allow for that. We have also made building very costly with an out of touch energy code.

Q: What can the Legislature do to help ferry service to ferry-dependent communities become reliable again?

A: We need to be more competitive with wages and benefits for ferry workers so we have a reliable work force. Additionally we need to look at quicker boats to have more scheduling options.