ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC v. SMU Game Time/Networks Announced

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZWQe_0iTG3nBP00

The Bearcats next game will be under the Texas sun.

CINCINNATI — We have a few more details on the UC v. SMU game on Oct. 22nd. The next Bearcat football game is now starting at noon ET and will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

Cincinnati is 5-1 all-time against the Mustangs and has won a series-high three-straight games leading into the road contest. Check out the game on either network via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Final Huddle: UC Escapes South Florida Rushing Barrage 28-24

Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner's First Career Interception, Safety

NFL Network Names Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Top NFL Rookie Though Four Games

UC Adds Drew Adams as Associate AD for Men's Basketball

Watch: UC TE Josh Whyle on His Blocking Mentality, Scheme Versatility, Success Against USF, And More

Watch: UC TE Coach Nate Letton on Positional Impact, His First Year in the Role, and More

Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Commits to UC

Jabari Taylor, Ja'Von Hicks Meet With Media Ahead of USF Matchup

Luke Fickell: Tying All-Time UC Wins Record 'Not Something I Think About'

Ivan Pace Jr. First UC Player to Appear on Major 2023 Mock Draft

Pair of Bearcats Crack the AAC Honor Roll Following Tulsa Win

UC, Altius Sports Announce NIL Department General Manager

UC Football Climbs Back into Top 25 AP Poll

Final Huddle: UC Topples Tulsa 31-21 on Back of Hungry Defense

Watch: Tyler Scott, Corey Kiner Score Big Touchdowns Against Tulsa

Grading the UC Football Transfers

UC CB Ja'Quan Sheppard: 'Can't Let Receivers Off The Line'

Watch: Landers Nolley, John Newman III Discuss Upcoming Season and Goals

Watch: Wes Miller on the Offseason Program, Year-Two Expectations, and More

Watch: Tyler Scott Catches UC's Longest 2022 Touchdown Thus Far

UC Men's Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Gives Tour of New Football Locker Rooms, Discusses Project In-Depth

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
University Park, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
University Park, TX
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
University Park, TX
Sports
City
University Park, TX
Cincinnati, OH
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Miller
Person
Drew Adams
Person
Tyler Scott
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Lori's RoadHouse Has the Country

Get on over to Lori's Roadhouse this fall for the best country concerts in town!. The Fall Concert Series is in full force and we would hate for you to miss out on any one of these stellar shows!. Lori's Roadhouse brings the magic and excitement of Live Entertainment from...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Espn2#Nfl Network#American Football#College Football#Fubotv#Four Games Uc#Men S Basketball Watch#Usf#First Uc Player
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati high school security guard prevents shooting

CINCINNATI — Active shooter drills are now required for staff members at Dohn High School. Recently, a relative of a student pointed a loaded gun at another kid, officials said. Had it not been for a fast-thinking security guard, the situation could have gone from bad to worse. Security...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

First-of-its-kind housing project opens in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The region’s first LGBTQ+ friendly affordable senior housing complex opened Thursday in Northside. The John Arthur Flats will house up to 57 residents in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with rents ranging from $400-$1,200. The development goes on the former Save-a-Lot land. It’s named after John...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users

While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy