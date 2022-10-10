UC v. SMU Game Time/Networks Announced

The Bearcats next game will be under the Texas sun.

CINCINNATI — We have a few more details on the UC v. SMU game on Oct. 22nd. The next Bearcat football game is now starting at noon ET and will air on ESPN or ESPN2.

Cincinnati is 5-1 all-time against the Mustangs and has won a series-high three-straight games leading into the road contest. Check out the game on either network via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

