ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maquon, IL

DNA, dental records needed to identify body found in Maquon storage unit; autopsy today

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06u1Jf_0iTG3mIg00

MAQUON — The remains of a body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday night have yet to be identified. And no arrests have been made in the case.

A news release Saturday said the owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons. Due to medical reasons, no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

"I am waiting on an official identification before I can release any names," Knox County Sergeant Brad Davis confirmed Monday in an email. "Most likely we will have to wait on DNA results or dental records to make the ID."

Davis confirmed Monday morning that no arrests have been made, pending the results of the investigation.

There's no indication yet how long the body had been decomposed in the storage unit, only that no identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body. The remains were discovered Friday night after Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint about a smell coming from the facility.

Upon arriving at the storage unit at 6 p.m. Friday, deputies spoke with the storage facility manager at Roberts Self Storage and the person who had the particular storage unit from which the smell was coming. The person who used the unit said the smell was coming from an opossum that had died in the unit.

When the person was asked to open a large box within the unit, the owner advised police there was a body in the box.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigations were called to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, the unit was entered and the box opened. Inside the box was decomposed human remains. Identification was not able to be made on the scene due to the condition of the body.

The person answering a Register-Mail call to Roberts Self Storage facility Saturday would not identify herself and said she didn't want to make a comment. Brett Roberts is listed as the owner of the storage facility.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 7

David Buchanan
4d ago

well sounds like Bret Roberts isn't cooperating for whatever reason. the initial release stated that he, the owner told the police a body was in there before they even looked. no one is mentioning an active investigation. what about people who may have been associating with Robert's of late? if there was still a stench, then the body had not been in there that long.

Reply(1)
4
Related
wglc.net

Woman arrested after human remains found in storage unit

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A western Illinois woman has been arrested on a warrant for concealment of death after human remains were found in a storage unit. Marcy Oglesby was arrested Tuesday after the remains were found in a storage unit in Maquon on Friday. The identity of the body found in the storage unit has not yet been established. No identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body. Knox County Sgt. Brad Davis says investigators are trying to match DNA from the remains with family members. The remains were discovered after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.
MAQUON, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Sheriff: Suspect swerves at deputy to avoid traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s authorities are identifying a man wanted in connection with an incident where he allegedly swerved his vehicle at a deputy trying to evade a traffic stop. According to preliminary details from Sheriff Chris Watkins, it all started early Thursday on North Western...
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Galesburg burglaries: Burglars broke into Bob's Towing and stole an impounded motorcycle

GALESBURG — At 11:28 a.m. Saturday, a stolen, impounded motorcycle and several other items were reported stolen from Bob’s Towing, 1283 S. Henderson St. The owner of the business explained that at some point overnight someone had cut the padlock from the front gate to enter the business. Another padlock was cut to enter the building and remove an impounded motorcycle. The motorcycle had earlier been reported stolen and involved in a high speed chase on Sept. 25. In addition, two battery chargers and a reciprocating saw, valued at a total of $350, were reported stolen.
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
STRONGHURST, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maquon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
KBUR

Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
OQUAWKA, IL
tspr.org

Maquon woman charged with concealing death in storage unit

Human remains found in a Maquon storage unit have not yet been identified, but a woman is charged with concealment of death in the case. Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was held on $10,000 bond in the Knox County jail. Concealment of death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.
MAQUON, IL
FOX 2

Illinois woman arrested in connection with human remains found

MAQUON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Maquon woman has been arrested for concealment of death after human remains were discovered in a storage unit over the weekend. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, was arrested Tuesday by detectives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for concealment of death, which is a class 4 felony. The […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Roberts
illinoisweeklies.com

Woman arrested after body found in Maquon

MAQUON – A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a dead body found last week in a storage unit in southern Knox County. Marcy L. Oglesby, 50, of Maquon was accused of concealment of death, a felony, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. To be released from jail, Oglesby would have to pay $1,000 toward her bond.
MAQUON, IL
977wmoi.com

Multiple Meth arrests follow Traffic Stop for Speeding

On 10/12/22 at approximately 3:31 am, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado for a speeding violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Randall McDonald(male, age 59), the Macomb Officer was informed that McDonald did not have a valid Illinois Driver’s License. Through conversing with McDonald and the three passengers; Michael Huber(male, 72), Robert Lewis (male, 40) and Catherine Rudsell (female, 42), the Macomb Officer picked up on identifying indicators of suspected criminal activity. Due to the Officer’s observations, a drug-sniffing K9 was called to the scene. K9 Mac and his partner arrived and provided a free air sniff of the vehicle. K9 Mac alerted to the presence of narcotics. Through a search of the vehicle and its passenger’s, numerous narcotic related items were located. Items located included: approximately 27.9 grams of Methamphetamine contained in numerous small baggies, multiple glass smoking devices and a Hypodermic needle. All four occupants of the vehicle were subsequently arrested following the preliminary investigation. McDonald was charged with Felony Driving while License Revoked, Speeding 43-mph in a 30-mph zone and a Warren County Warrant. McDonald was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a$700 cash bond. Huber was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Huber was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $500 cash bond.Rudsell was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams. Rudsell was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $300 cash bond.Lewis was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 15 grams < 100 grams, Methamphetamine Delivery, Possession of narcotics Instrument and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting a $5000 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
MACOMB, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect with loaded gun sold heroin, meth, cocaine

A 49-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police say he had heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and a loaded gun. Tony Phillips faces five controlled-substance violation charges, four charges of failure to affix drug-tax stamps and a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court records say. On Tuesday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Police#St Mary Medical Center#Knox County Sheriff#Roberts Self Storage#Illinois State Police C
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

US Gas in Galesburg suffers a second break-in over the course of a month

In just over a month’s time, the US Gas convenience store suffered a second break-in. Galesburg Police responded to a security alarm at the store in the 2100 block of East Main street just after 1:00 in the morning on Monday, October 10th. Officers discovered the front glass door was shattered. Police approached and noticed a brick had been thrown through it, and a side door was left slightly open. No one was inside, and it’s unclear if anything was taken at the time of the police report. A male witness told police he observed a tall, younger suspect wearing a mask and all black depart the side door onto a side street. The store’s owner was in the process of collecting security video at the time of the report. Back on September 13th, police responded to US Gas for a broken glass door. Officers searched the area for suspects, and several hours later were called back to the store and discovered the door was completely shattered. Cash was missing, several display cases were damaged and items were scattered throughout the building. The investigation in both instances is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect had bags of meth in truck, body cavity

A 45-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police say he had several small bags of meth – including one in a body cavity. Martin Ballew faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, according to court records. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
wglc.net

Peoria authorities seek clues to identify deceased man

PEORIA – The Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner are trying to find the identity of a man they found deceased on Sunday. Around 2 AM Peoria Police were called to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the male victim down and not breathing. A bicycle was located nearby. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful. The deceased is described as white, in his late 40’s to 50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He had no ID or wallet, no identifiable tattoos or any other distinguishable markings. The fingerprint testing yielded no results for identification. He was wearing a dragon necklace. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
25newsnow.com

Fingerprint databases help identify man found Sunday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man found dead Sunday after struck by a vehicle has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man is John Fasig, 52, of West Reservoir Boulevard. Fasig was identified through a collaboration with Peoria Police and Illinois State Police fingerprint databases. A...
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police respond to robbery late Thursday

Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday at Video Games Etc! at 902 W. Kimberly Road in the Village Shopping Center. Three squad cars were at the scene when our Local 4 News crew arrived. A short time later, a crime scene technician arrived, and took photos inside the store.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 men wounded in East Moline shooting, 2 suspects wanted

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department has issued warrants for two suspects in connection with a September shooting that wounded two men. Around 2:50 a.m. on Sept. 25, East Moline police officers were in the area of 13th Street and 13th Avenue near taverns when they heard multiple gunshots.
EAST MOLINE, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy