DNA, dental records needed to identify body found in Maquon storage unit; autopsy today

MAQUON — The remains of a body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday night have yet to be identified. And no arrests have been made in the case.

A news release Saturday said the owner of the storage unit was detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons. Due to medical reasons, no charges have been filed at this time, the release said.

"I am waiting on an official identification before I can release any names," Knox County Sergeant Brad Davis confirmed Monday in an email. "Most likely we will have to wait on DNA results or dental records to make the ID."

Davis confirmed Monday morning that no arrests have been made, pending the results of the investigation.

There's no indication yet how long the body had been decomposed in the storage unit, only that no identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body. The remains were discovered Friday night after Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint about a smell coming from the facility.

Upon arriving at the storage unit at 6 p.m. Friday, deputies spoke with the storage facility manager at Roberts Self Storage and the person who had the particular storage unit from which the smell was coming. The person who used the unit said the smell was coming from an opossum that had died in the unit.

When the person was asked to open a large box within the unit, the owner advised police there was a body in the box.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene investigations were called to the scene. After a search warrant was obtained, the unit was entered and the box opened. Inside the box was decomposed human remains. Identification was not able to be made on the scene due to the condition of the body.

The person answering a Register-Mail call to Roberts Self Storage facility Saturday would not identify herself and said she didn't want to make a comment. Brett Roberts is listed as the owner of the storage facility.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.