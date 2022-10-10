Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th
CHS - Free Report) : This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days. Chico's FAS, Inc. Price...
Zacks.com
Here's Why We Should Bet on Midstream Stocks to Beat Volatility
Stubbornly high inflation is keeping the broader equity market under pressure. Thus, to rein in inflation, which is at the 40-year high mark, the Federal Reserve is likely to opt for continued large interest-rate increases, thereby raising fears of recession and spurring market volatility. The energy sector is known for its volatile business scenario, and a slowdown in economic activities could significantly dent energy fuel demand.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 14th
AHEXY - Free Report) offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 60 days. Bellway (. BLWYY - Free Report) is engaged in building of residential houses and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Methanex (MEOH) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Zacks.com
3 Breakout Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Solid Returns
PARR - Free Report) , AVEO Pharmaceuticals (. HTBK - Free Report) have been selected as the breakout stocks for today. In order to select the right breakout stock, one has first to calculate its support and resistance level. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades within a considerable period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain FLEX Stock in Your Portfolio at the Moment
FLEX - Free Report) is benefiting from higher demand for its solutions across the end markets like automotive, health and industrial verticals. For fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024, the company’s revenue estimates are pegged at $28.9 billion and $29.8 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11% and 3.2%, respectively. The...
Zacks.com
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Business Services Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Is Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund (ADJEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
ADJEX - Free Report) . ADJEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. ADJEX finds itself in the Azzad family, based out of Falls Church, VA. Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund debuted in December of 2000. Since then, ADJEX has accumulated assets of about $107.17 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy BP (BP) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
Has Equinor (EQNR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
EQNR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
ASC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
Is PBF Energy (PBF) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
HealthEquity (HQY) Moves 5.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
HQY - Free Report) shares soared 5.3% in the last trading session to close at $72.58. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% loss over the past four weeks. HealthEquity recorded a strong...
Zacks.com
What Makes FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) a New Buy Stock
FAT - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
Zacks.com
ShotSpotter (SSTI) Surges 3.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SSTI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $29.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from steady...
Zacks.com
Orthofix (OFIX) Soars 5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
OFIX - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5% higher at $15.06. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 32.8% loss over the past four weeks. Orthofix scored a strong price rise...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Decide Snap-on's (SNA) Fate in Q3 Earnings
SNA - Free Report) is likely to register year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.76 per share, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,070 million, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.
Comments / 0