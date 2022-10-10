ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

No sand in the desert? Supply chain issues delay renovations at Cathedral City golf course

By Larry Bohannan, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Yk6L_0iTG3UMU00

One of the most obvious side effects of the global pandemic has been supply chain issues, causing shortages in everything from new cars to baby formula.

But there is a shortage of something that you might not expect hitting one desert golf facility: a lack of sand for bunkers.

For Desert Princess Country Club in Cathedral City, the shortage meant plans to replace sand in 51 bunkers on the 27-hole golf facility were derailed. And it meant golfers were hitting shots into bunkers covered only with black rubber liners rather than sand.

“We are going to write it off this year because of (the upcoming) prime season,” said Rodney Young in his first full year as head golf professional at Desert Princess. “We can’t be doing bunker projects, so we are going to reset and reorganize and see if we can’t get it done next July.”

In the last week, the course finally found about 500 tons of sands from a source in central California, meaning the greenside bunkers on the Lagos nine-hole layout were finally filled with white sand. But the rest of the work on the Vista and Cielo nines will wait until next summer.

The board at Desert Princess had approved the replacement of the bunker sand, and work had actually begun on greenside bunkers on the Lagos course, one of three nine-hole layouts at Desert Princess. The plan was much like the plans at dozens of golf courses in the Coachella Valley each summer: Take the summer months that see fewer golfers on the course and make capital improvements to the layout in anticipation of the busier winter months.

But work on all 27 holes that was expected to be finished first in August, and then in September, came to a halt because of both the shortage of bunker sand and an inability to get that sand to the Cathedral City facilities.

Young said staff at Desert Princess made the decision that new sand was needed in the greenside bunkers because of contamination from desert blow sand and deteriorating liners. Young said some members at the course said the sand hasn’t been changed for at least 15 years.

Related:

Not just desert sand

Sand used for bunkers on golf courses is much different than the sand found in natural desert dunes. Desert sand is smaller (between 0.1 and 0.5 mm compared to up to 1.0 mm for bunker sand) and doesn’t support the weight of a golf ball when it hits the sand. In fact, the United States Golf Association designates nine key characteristics of bunker sand, from size to particle shape to crusting potential and color.

Desert Princess staff removed the old sand starting in August, assuming that each of the three nine-hole layouts would take two weeks to complete. It was then that officials discovered the 1,700 tons of sand — a combination of 50% traditional Desert Tan and 50% Augusta White for a brighter look to the bunkers — was not available.

“Jerry Hernandez, our director of agronomy and superintendent, has talked to multiple vendors, all over Utah, California, everywhere trying to find sand,” Young said.

At one point, Desert Princess officials found 500 tons of sand in Orange County, but that vendor couldn’t find trucks of drivers to bring the sand to the desert, Young said.

While the bunkers were without sand, they did have new liners. Called polylast, the new liner is made of recycled tires and is laid down in square mats rather than traditional cloth liners. The mats allow for water to drain but also help keep desert sand and rocks from working their way up to the surface of the bunkers. If a golfer hits a ball into one of the bunkers with no sand, a local rule allows for the ball to be dropped out of the bunker with no penalty.

“It’s certainly a different look,” said David Henley of Indio after finishing a recent round on the course without the sand. “The black is a striking look on a green golf course.

“And it was okay, because I’m not a great bunker player anyway,” Henley laughed. "I may just play bunkers with a free drop from now on. And I understand why there was no sand to start with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UIMq_0iTG3UMU00

Other desert courses have faced various shortages in recent years, often blamed on COVID-19 and supply chain issues. Those shortages have included everything from rye seed for overseeding to sod. One desert superintendent in the midst of a renovation hopes those problems will avoid his course this fall.

"Let me say this, for anybody that saw it and listened to what people were saying, hey, there is a seed shortage or let’s say like pins and cups and all that, if you listened to it you actually got ahead of it, it wasn’t a big deal," said Ben Vann, in his first year as superintendent at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage, which is nearing the end of a two-year renovation project. "If you waited and tried to do everything like we have always done business, then there was some trouble.”

The lack of sand also impacted the scheduling for actions like overseeding and aerating greens on the 27 holes, Young said. But most impactful was the decision to not change out sand on the Vista and Cielo nines this year.

“The other courses are fully aerified, wall to wall, but Vista is going to be open through the 16th of October,” Young said.

The work on the course is important because Young said Desert Princess hopes to spend the upcoming golf season spreading the word that it is not just members from the surrounding 1,200 homes that can play the 27 holes. Desert Princess accepts outside play, as well as golfers who are staying at the neighboring DoubleTree by Hilton resort hotel.

“Very few people knew we take public tee times,” Young said. “Everyone thinks we are private because we have resort country club in our name.”

Larry Bohannan is The Desert Sun golf writer. He can be reached at larry.bohannan@desertsun.com or (760) 778-4633. Follow him on Facebook or on Twitter at @ larry_bohannan . Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Desert Sun.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: No sand in the desert? Supply chain issues delay renovations at Cathedral City golf course

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Palm Springs

As golfers, when we get within a couple weeks of a long-awaited golf trip, we tend to anxiously reload the long-range forecast to make sure rain and cold won’t dampen the fun. Except if that trip is to Palm Springs. Averaging over 350 days of sunshine each year, the California desert’s predictable warm, dry and sunny conditions make it a popular destination for golfers. The only worry is just how hot it will be.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cathedral City, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
Cathedral City, CA
Local
California Government
Cathedral City, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
knewsradio.com

Memorial Wall In Hemet

People leave flowers at a memorial for Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny, and Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega,seen in photos placed in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Both Southern California officers were fatally shot over the weekend. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin) used locally Oct 12th 2022 @ap.images.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Palm Springs 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Palm Springs, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Palm Springs as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
escondidograpevine.com

Pala Store at the end of the road

Pala Store may be a hundred yards away from Pala Casino Spa & Resort, but it feels like a creature from another planet. It is, too, for this store lives in a parallel universe, both in space and time. At 3000 Pala Mission Road, the store that has served as...
PALA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Walt Disney’s plane will be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum

Walt Disney's plane, affectionately called "The Mouse" was recently restored and on display at this year's D-23 Expo. The historical plane will soon be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum close to the Smoke Tree Ranch, where Disney and his family had a home. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the museum's The post Walt Disney’s plane will be on display at the Palm Springs Air Museum appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Desert Sand#In The Desert#Sands#Vista
Santa Barbara Independent

Desert Daze: A Galaxy of Its Own

Desert Daze celebrated its 10th birthday this year on the waterfront of Lake Perris, in Riverside County. After a reduced-capacity, COVID-consious production with only one stage in 2021, the Southern California psychedelic music and art festival returned bigger than ever this year, with four stages and more than 90 musical acts.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City

A power pole fell after the lines were clipped by a dump truck, temporarily leaving more than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Cathedral City without power. The incident happened in an alley near Vista Chino and Landau. The Cathedral City Fire Department said the pole came down after the top of a construction dump The post Over 1,000 customers temporarily left without power after power pole falls in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
localemagazine.com

A Bride’s Guide to a Sun-sational Bachelorette Weekend in Palm Springs

Send off the Bride-to-Be With a Fabulous Weekend in the Desert. Calling all bride tribes! In case you haven’t heard, Palm Springs is the place to go for an intimate and Insta-worthy bachelorette weekend. Lounge poolside for a sun-kissed wedding-day glow before exploring the city’s vibrant nightlife scene. With year-round sunshine, hip restaurants and chic hotels, Palm Springs is a dessert oasis for easing the jitters while packing in the party! Needless to say, this hot spot has it all for the ultimate girls’ getaway. Here’s how you and your ladies can live it up in style!
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KESQ

Isolated storms Wednesday with drier air arriving Thursday

The clouds surrounding the Coachella Valley will clear through the evening hours as temperatures cool into the mid-70s early tomorrow morning. Drier air will enter the picture Thursday and Friday, with dew point temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will remain above the seasonal average through Friday, but relief will be...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Moreno Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a structure fire at a dual-sided storage unit, Cal Fire said. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near 1215 Spruce Avenue in Moreno Valley. According to Cal Fire Riverside, firefighters responded to multiple reports of a fire to discover the unit was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: CA’s 36th State Assembly District

We are less than a month away from Election day on November 8th. One of the big races for state assembly includes the re-drawn 36th district. It includes Coachella, Indio and all of Imperial County. It does not include Cathedral City and Desert Hot Springs. Re-drawn 36th district This year's candidates include: Eduardo Garcia, Democrat, The post Meet the candidates: CA’s 36th State Assembly District appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy