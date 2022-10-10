ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: District needs to value teachers; issues with sample ballot

By Ventura County Star
District must invest in teachers

I recently received a brochure from the Ventura Unified School District touting the district’s accomplishments and requesting that I support Measure E, a $434.5 million general obligation bond program. The brochure listed many of the proposed infrastructure projects and as the parent of child in the Ventura Unified School District, I know that these are needed projects. That said, the brochure omitted the most important piece of the educational infrastructure: the teachers.

After receiving a 13.28% increase in ongoing funds, Ventura Unified School District is in negotiations with the Ventura Unified Education Association for higher teacher wages and has offered the teachers a meager 3% increase, far below the rapidly rising cost of living. The pay scale within Ventura Unified School District is already lower than other districts in Ventura County, making it difficult to attract and retain talented teachers.

As my child progressed through elementary, middle, and now high school all within Ventura Unified School District, I have found nearly all teachers willing to devote personal time, energy, and even their own funds to better the educational experience of my child. To ease the burden on those teachers, my family continues to contribute funding, materials, books, or whatever the individual teacher or program needs. The return on the investment made in individual teachers has been remarkable and Ventura Unified School District needs to make the same kind of investment that my and many families make.

If Ventura Unified School District wants my support for Measure E, it must show me that they are investing their funds where it matters most to me and my student, in the teachers. Only then will I know that my tax dollars will be well spent. Invest in teachers first then good plumbing.

Steve DeGeorge, Ventura

Sample ballot is useless

My eagerly awaited, voter booklet/sample ballot has finally arrived. What a missed opportunity. “… for your convenience, you may mark your sample ballot…” it says. Are you joking?

I’m certain all the requisite information on how and where to vote is there, even prominently displayed on the cover. The sample ballot, however, is useless, being so compressed as to be illegible to persons of normal vision, unable to read 4-point “mouse type.” Yet there are wide margins and half, three-fourths and a full blank page, that could have rendered the ballot readable. Who designed this monstrosity?

There is nothing on the propositions; even their language is unreadably small. Nowhere do candidates for judgeships appear, except on the “sample ballot” where they’re nearly impossible to see. Where is my magnifying glass?

I had hopes that this year more information about judges would be included in this voter booklet/manual, but no. Their names are near impossible to find, to research elsewhere. All of a sudden, this year I care more about judges than I did in the past. I will search for them online, to discover who they are, who their friends are, and which party promotes them.

This has become very important to me and hopefully to others, in this era of MAGA, women’s rights and anti-abortion legislation. If I find nothing about a candidate from impartial sources online, I will be forced to vote against them. Ditto the seven propositions.

Lynda Morris, Ojai

