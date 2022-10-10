ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona Football Coaches Association shows support for Shaun Aguano to be the permanent ASU head coach

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Phoenix Brophy Prep coach Jason Jewell, president of the AzFCA, wrote a letter recommending Shaun Aguano to be the permanent head football coach at Arizona State.

It was posted by the AzFCA on social media Sunday late afternoon.

Before Aguano's first win as interim coach in ASU's 45-38 win over No. 21 Washington on Saturday , Jewell reached out to the high school coaches and some athletic directors across the state to see who supported the former Chandler coach to become ASU's permanent coach.

More support: Arizona State football fans clamor for Shaun Aguano to be Sun Devils' permanent head coach

Jewell said in the letter that of the 300 who were sent emails, more than 200 responded with yes by Sunday.

"We all love Shaun," Jewell texted to The Arizona Republic.

Aguano, who is from Hawaii and brought the "Ohana" culture to Chandler in his 20 years there, leading the Wolves to three state titles in a row and four in his last five years, became the running back coach under Herm Edwards after the 2018 season.

He stepped in as interim coach, replacing Edwards three weeks ago. The Sun Devils are 1-2 under Aguano, and have faced a gauntlet of Pac-12 teams to start, losing to Utah and USC, before posting the signature win over Washington with Marana product Trenton Bourguet leading the offense with three touchdown passes in his first significant college playing time.

Aguano has stated repeatedly that his recruiting emphasis is on Arizona. Last week, with some high schools on fall break, he invited more than 50 high school football players to ASU to watch practice.

For subscribers: ASU report card: Sun Devils make great strides in upset of No. 21 Washington

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Football Coaches Association shows support for Shaun Aguano to be the permanent ASU head coach

