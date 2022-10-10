ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Patriots roll to 8-0 with win over Tiger Cubs

By Amanda York, Evening World
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyrKn_0iTG3OJM00

It was a night of mixed emotions for the Owen Valley players, their families and their fans on Patriot Field Friday evening. A night of tears and reflection, joy and pain, sadness and exhilaration as Owen Valley celebrated senior night, their last guaranteed home game, with a 48-7 win over the Greencastle Tiger Cubs.

"Hopefully that's not our last game on the field for our seniors.," Owen Valley head coach Rob Gibson said after the game. "I would hope that we're going to win a couple of games in the sectional and have the opportunity to play here at home for those guys because they deserve to play here as many times as they can. Just look around on the field tonight and look at how many seniors made plays tonight."

And make plays they did. From running back Christian McDonald running the ball for big yardage to quarterback Brody Lester making completion after completion and running the ball well himself. Receiver Chris Zeilstra, tight end Eli Hinshaw... they all made big plays.

Senior linemen Bryce Pardue-Mills, Logan McGraw and Kyler Walker did their thing, clearing paths and protecting their backfield on offense and chasing down the Greencastle offense while on defense.

On defense, seniors Seth Brewster, Dillon Risk, Payton Barger, Devon Lee, Damon Kay, and Jon Wetzel all got in on the action and made big stops.

It was one of those nights where, even though things didn't go exactly perfect, there was no stopping Owen Valley's quest for a senior night victory.

Early on, the Patriots marched downfield with Lester punching the ball in for six. A Connor Wardlaw extra point made it 7-0. OV then made it 14-0 on a Christian McDonald rush. The Tiger Cubs were able to find the endzone one time, getting within one score, 14-7, but it was off to the races after that.

Lester scored again to go up 20-7. A huge catch and run by Eli Hinshaw up the far sideline set up another score with McDonald running the ball in and making the two-point conversion to go up 28-7 before halftime. After the half, the Patriot offense continued to roll, even after suffering several injuries to some key components. OV was able to put up an additional 20 points to finish off the Tiger Cubs, 48-7.

"I know it's been a laundry list of things going on with penalties and injuries and things like that, but we got out relatively healthy and got the win," Coach Gibson noted after the game. "Always satisfied when we come out on top, but never satisfied with the total outcome. So we have to come out, 24 hours to celebrate, as always, but then we have Cloverdale next week. We have to finish off the season and get ready for the sectional."

Owen Valley (8-0, 4-0 WIC Gold) will travel to Cloverdale Friday night to take on the Clovers (1-7, 1-4 WIC Green). The Clovers lone win this season came in week three against Brown County, 29-27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
athleticbusiness.com

High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident

Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football

Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. “I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me,” West wrote. “After talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greencastle, IN
Greencastle, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Cloverdale, IN
City
Spencer, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
MyWabashValley.com

Local golf course under new management

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local golf course that folks have enjoyed for decades is now under new ownership. “Mark’s Par Three” in Terre Haute has been in business for 58 years. It has been run by the LaGrange family. They bought the land in 1962 and started the business two years later.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

How this past summer may impact fall foliage in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall foliage continues to increase across the state of Indiana. Northern parts of the state are estimated to be at partial peak. Meanwhile, central Indiana is starting to show patchy color. Something to watch as the leaves change is how vibrant they become. This past summer...
INDIANA STATE
carmelmonthlymagazine.com

New Epcon Communities In Carmel And Westfield Designed With 55+ Home Buyers In Mind

If you’re 55+, you may have gotten to the point in your life where your home just doesn’t fit your lifestyle any longer. Maybe your home has much more space than you really need or you’re just tired of spending so much free time working to maintain it. If this sounds familiar, Epcon Communities offers a perfect solution to your problem with its two new low-maintenance communities, The Courtyards of Carmel and The Courtyards of Westfield.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gibson
wfhb.org

Veteran Reporter Laura Lane

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:00 — 19.8MB) She found her way to Bloomington and a reporter’s job at the then-Herald Telephone (now the Herald Times) in 1984. Since then Laura Lane has covered every big news event in town. From her H-T bio: “She covers crime, courts, cars and more, following issues and the struggles and triumphs of people in rural southern Indiana.” Lane is optimistic about the journalism profession even as some observers write obituaries for it.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction

There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
My 1053 WJLT

Where Do IN, IL, and KY Rank on the List of Most and Least Safe Cities in America?

I am almost 50 years old, and I don't remember there being this much violence when I was growing up. It's possible that there is more violence these days, but it's more likely that we just didn't hear about it as much back in the day, before the 24-hour news cycle became a thing, and before we had access to the entire world. Despite what I may or may not have heard about, I always felt safe growing up in Indianapolis - I felt safe when we moved to Greenfield, IN, and I have felt safe for the past (nearly) 30 years here in Evansville. Do you feel safe in your city? How safe is your city compared to the rest of the country?
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Mixed Emotions#American Football#Christian
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
25newsnow.com

6 adults displaced after unattended cooking fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - 6 adults have been displaced after unattended cooking led to a fire at the Washington Senior Apartments in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says they were dispatched around 4:33 p.m. Tuesday to the apartments at 510 East Washington Street where smoke conditions were found throughout the third floor along with activated sprinklers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joe Ed Lloyd

Joe Ed Lloyd, 78, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Paoli Health & Living. Born on April 19, 1944, in Madisonville, Kentucky, he was the son of William and Geneva (Oldham) Lloyd. Joe was a retired truck driver. He was a member of Williams First Baptist Church and a graduate of South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting.
BEDFORD, IN
WISH-TV

Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses

If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Logistics firm selects Circle Centre Mall for HQ

Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis has landed a new tenant that may signal the refocused future of the beleaguered retail hub. Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix is moving its corporate headquarters into the former Nordstrom location and has plans to add over a hundred jobs. DCL will occupy 52,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s growth resulting from two acquisitions this past spring.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

560
Followers
576
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy