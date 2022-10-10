Final Score:

Titans- 21

Commanders- 17

The Titans (3-2) beat Washington (1-4) to continue a 3-game winning streak.

David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the end of the 4th quarter to seal the game. The Commanders were at the 1-yard line with only 6 seconds left.

Derrick Henry rushed for 2 touchdowns and 102 yards. Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard for the other score. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the leading receiver with 61 yards.

Despite injuries to key players like Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree, and Zach Cunningham the Titans were able to get the job done.

The Colts (2-2-1) are the Titan’s next opponent. Nissan Stadium will host this matchup on Sunday, October 17th at 12 PM.

The post The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win appeared first on Wilson County Source .