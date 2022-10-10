ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Final Score:

Titans- 21

Commanders- 17

The Titans (3-2) beat Washington (1-4) to continue a 3-game winning streak.

David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the end of the 4th quarter to seal the game. The Commanders were at the 1-yard line with only 6 seconds left.

Derrick Henry rushed for 2 touchdowns and 102 yards. Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard for the other score. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the leading receiver with 61 yards.

Despite injuries to key players like Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree, and Zach Cunningham the Titans were able to get the job done.

The Colts (2-2-1) are the Titan’s next opponent. Nissan Stadium will host this matchup on Sunday, October 17th at 12 PM.

The post The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Game day updates: Whitmer at Clay football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Whitmer and Clay. This article will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Whitmer will visit Clay Friday night in a TRAC matchup, the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. For the Panthers, the game will mark their first since a shooting last Friday during their home game against Central Catholic. On the field, both squads are 5-3 and eyeing postseason play. Whitmer easily dispatched the Eagles in Toledo last season, 48-7.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Game day updates: Fremont Ross at Central Catholic football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Fremont Ross and Central Catholic. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME One week after a horrific premature ending to its game at Whitmer, Central Catholic will return to the football field to take on Three Rivers Athletic Conference foe Fremont Ross. The Central-Whitmer game was called in the fourth quarter after shots rang out in the parking lot, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to three people. The Fighting Irish (7-1, 5-0) have regrouped and will take on a Fremont team with a potent offense.
FREMONT, OH
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Oakland MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4 Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title Oakland is coming […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Washington, DC
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Cheatham County Source

20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit

One of the biggest rivalries in Tennessee will take place Friday when The Riverdale Warriors take on the Oakland Patriots. I got a chance to interview Caleb Herring this week as we get ready for this classic matchup. Caleb is Riverdale’s leader, a Tennessee Vols commit, and the number one ranked high school player in […] The post 20 Questions With Riverdale’s Caleb Herring, the #1 Ranked High School Football Player in Tennessee & Vols Commit appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy