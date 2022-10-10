Read full article on original website
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
Murder, other felony charges dropped, Dunham gets 15 years for robbery. Dunham wore sunglasses, shoes of murder victim during questioning. A Mt. Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to robbing murder victim Sarah Pasco in August of 2020. Siera Dunham received the sentence as part of a plea bargain at the Jasper County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22.
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the southbound lanes on I-29 at the accident site have been opened. Interstate 29 in far northwestern Missouri has been closed as hazardous material is cleared from the highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed I-29 from mile marker 99 to mile marker...
L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died and another person was hospitalized after a semi-truck crashed into the gasoline pumps at the Holiday Gas Station in L’Anse late Thursday night. The crash resulted in a large fire affecting the station and surrounding vehicles, according to Michigan...
KANSAS CITY, MO (Missourinet) A St. Joseph woman has been charged with defrauding the federal government out of nearly $80,000 in coronavirus relief aid. A federal grand jury empaneled in Kansas City handed down a four-count indictment against 38-year-old Brooke Stewart. The federal indictment accuses Stewart of filing false unemployment...
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) — Coffee City police made four arrests, all from ‘routine traffic stops’ on Tuesday, the department announced. The first happened around 4:30 p.m. when Sgt. C. Welch stopped a vehicle on SH 155 for a motor vehicle violation. Chief Portillo and Officer M. Bruchmiller also assisted. A probable cause search revealed […]
A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries Tuesday morning when his semi ran off the road and overturned. Troop B of the Highway Patrol says 37-year-old St. Joseph resident Getachew M. Asefa was driving a 2016 Freightliner eastbound on U.S. Highway 36 a quarter-mile east of the Marceline junction when he lost control of the truck in a curve on the wet roadway.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating the city's 28th homicide of 2022.A body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in the alley of the 1000 block of York Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.On Tuesday afternoon, police said the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Antwan C. Watson.They've taken a 16-year-old boy from St. Paul into custody; he was apprehended at about 10:20 a.m. near 5th and Minnesota Streets."This is a tragic, horrible incident. This neighborhood does not deserve this," Sgt. David McCabe said. "I shudder to think that children coming home from school in the afternoon will stumble upon this crime scene."
A St. Joseph resident was arrested early Sunday morning on an outstanding warrant in Buchanan County. At 2:45 A.M. Sunday the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 50-year-old Tina L. Canales who was wanted on a St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant, as well as being accused of a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Traffic is stalled on Interstate 44 in West St. Louis County due to a crash involving at least one bus.
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A woman who was killed in a head-on collision Friday in St. Paul has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 64-year-old Theresa Shively, from St. Paul, died in the crash. The St. Paul Police Department said the crash happened...
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. Wesley Alan Johnson, who was admitted to the Iowa bar in 2008, has practiced in Boone County, primarily in the areas of family law, juvenile law, criminal law and guardianships and […] The post After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a house fire in St. Charles County.
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) A driver was killed in a crash in St. Paul’s east side Friday evening. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ames Avenue and White Bear Avenue at around 7:10 p.m.
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
St. Joseph city councilmembers are pushing for support of a half cent tax measure on the November 8th ballot. The tax measure is estimated to generate 5-point-5 million dollars in revenue to pay for increased police officer salaries. Councilmember-at-Large Kenton Randolph says the goal of the tax hike is to...
