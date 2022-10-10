Alabama NewsCenter – University of Alabama work shows path for finding early life here and on other planets

Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns Today; Quiet Pattern Ahead
RADAR CHECK: The band of strong storms is pushing through far South Alabama early this morning; just before daybreak most of the rain is south of a line from Roanoke to Linden. Rain will end across the southern counties of the state by mid-morning… elsewhere the sky will be mostly sunny day as dry air returns. The high this afternoon will be in the mid 70s for most places; the average high for Birmingham on October 13 is 77.
alabamawx.com
Warm Weekend Ahead; Much Colder Next Week
SEVERE CLEAR: We have a cloudless sky across ALabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s… a few spots have reached 80 degrees. The weekend will be warm and dry; look for a good supply of sunshine tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the 80-85 degree range, about 7-10 degrees above average for mid-October in Alabama.
alabamawx.com
Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Fayette, Marion, Walker Co. Until 9 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama…. Northeastern Fayette County in west central Alabama…. * At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glen Allen,. or near Winfield, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size...
Comments / 0