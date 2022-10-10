ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’

The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Sully Erna
Loudwire

WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set

If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song

Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity#Foo Fighters
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On

Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
BuzzFeed

Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week

When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL
Loudwire

System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public

Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launching Pet Accessories Company Called Freak on a Leash

Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash. Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Loudwire

Poll: What’s the Best Judas Priest Album? – Vote Now

Over the span of five decades and 18 studio albums, Judas Priest have cemented themselves as one of the most important and influential bands in metal history. Which of those albums is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song

Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy