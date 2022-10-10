Read full article on original website
Watch Geezer Butler Play Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’ With Apocalyptica
In Las Vegas this week, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler joined Apocalyptica onstage to perform Sabbath's classic "War Pigs." Apocalyptica, the Finnish symphonic metal band, were in Nevada winding down their current U.S. tour with the Norwegian rock act Leprous. The orchestral heavy act, including touring vocalist Franky Perez, also...
The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Defends Lars Ulrich’s ‘Iconic’ Drumming in Reaction Video
Metallica's Lars Ulrich may be one of the more polarizing musicians in metal, but he's definitely got a supporter in The Darkness' Justin Hawkins, who decided to break down Metallica's "Sad But True" in the latest posting of his "Justin Hawkins Rides Again" reaction video series. While the video focuses...
Physical Copies of Slipknot’s New Album Have the Wrong Title on the Cover
Slipknot's seventh album The End, So Far just came out last Friday (Sept. 30), but apparently, physical copies of the record have the wrong title on the cover. Several fans have reported that their copy contains the error. One fan uploaded a photo of their vinyl copy of the album...
The Grinch Goes R-Rated Horror Slasher Movie In ‘The Mean One’
The Grinch is a beloved character in children's fiction, thought up by none other than Dr. Seuss. But this time... he's R-rated and ready for carnage. The Mean One is a new take on an old tale, similar to Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Rather than stealing Christmas away only to change his mind and realize its true meaning, he's out for blood.
There’s a ‘Reptilian Christian Christ Violence’ Band That Bathes Fans in Blood at Shows
Thought you knew every subgenre of heavy music? Well, how well versed are you on Reptilian Christian Christ Violence? If you're not, then perhaps the hardcore punk-leaning Cancer Christ can be your entry way, with the band starting to pick up some attention for their theatrically bizarre performances. As tipped...
WATCH: Willow Performs On ‘SNL,’ Smashes Guitar Through TV Set
If first impressions are everything, Willow made a big one on her debut solo performance as Saturday Night Live's musical guest last night, Oct. 8, with host Brendan Gleeson. Willow started with her softer side, offering up the R&B-rock fused song "curious/furious," that showed off her pitch-perfect vocals with a bit of edge as well as her impressive guitar skills. But it was the 21-year-old artist's second song on the broadcast that turned heads as she ripped into the rager track, "ur a stranger," screaming into the microphone and ending the performance by smashing the guitar she was playing into a TV screen prop on the stage. See videos of both performances below.
Jay Weinberg Reveals a Slipknot Secret While Playing ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’
What’s true and false about Slipknot? Drummer Jay Weinberg joined us to prove and disprove what’s written about him and the band on Wikipedia. If you see Jay in person, don’t call him “ballbag.” Despite what Wikipedia says, that’s not one of Weinberg’s actual nicknames. However, Jay has a theory on why that got added to his Wiki page.
Slayer’s Kerry King Names His Favorite Alice in Chains Song
Though Slayer and Alice in Chains come from somewhat different musical spheres, they have quite a few ties between the two of them. Shortly after the 30th anniversary of Alice's album Dirt, Slayer's Kerry King has named his favorite song by the Seattle rockers, and it's on that album. Slayer,...
Slipknot Reveal Which New Song They Used Tool’s Bass On
Slipknot and Tool may often be battling it out for supremacy atop the metal world, but behind the scenes there's a friendship there that paid off when it came to Slipknot's new album. As bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella revealed to Knotfest.com (as seen below), there's a piece of Tool that was used in putting together one of the songs for The End, So Far.
See Sharon Osbourne Fete 70th Birthday, Dance with Ozzy in Emotional Video
Sharon Osbourne turns 70 years old today, Oct. 9, and the rock maven went all out for the occasion with a 1920s-themed Gatsby party this weekend, that turned into one big family affair. Osbourne shared photos and video from the lavish bash on social media, including snaps of daughter Kelly,...
How Slipknot’s Jim Root + Mick Thomson Dealt With Their Depression During the Pandemic
To say that many people went through a "funk" during the pandemic is probably an understatement. Two of Slipknot's members - guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson - have revealed their own bouts of depression during the pandemic, speaking with Guitar World about how they eventually escaped each of their "funks."
Dave Mustaine Asserts He Is the Sole Founder of Megadeth, No Co-Founding Members
It's no secret that Megadeth formed after Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica. However, there seems to be some confusion about who was involved when they formed, because the frontman has asserted that he's the sole founder — there weren't any co-founders. Mustaine was Metallica's original lead guitarist, but...
System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public
Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launching Pet Accessories Company Called Freak on a Leash
Korn lead singer and animal lover Jonathan Davis is launching a new accessories brand for household pets. It's called Freak on a Leash. Taking its name from Korn's Follow the Leader single "Freak on a Leash," the vocalist will preview the product line at the Take Me Home animal rescue tent at Sacramento, California's Aftershock Festival this Saturday (Oct. 8). An official launch follows Oct. 28.
Edsel Dope Pens Open Letter To Sebastian Bach Amid Falling In Reverse Laptop Controversy
Edsel Dope has shared an open letter directed at former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach after the singer inserted himself in a dispute between Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke and radio DJ Eddie Trunk regarding the band's withdrawal from a festival after their laptops went missing. Upon learning about Falling...
Poll: What’s the Best Judas Priest Album? – Vote Now
Over the span of five decades and 18 studio albums, Judas Priest have cemented themselves as one of the most important and influential bands in metal history. Which of those albums is the best, though? That's what we want to hear from you during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll.
Horror Director John Carpenter Names His Favorite Metallica Song
Wouldn't it be cool to have something in common with one of the most renowned film directors in the horror genre? Well, there's a chance you might, as John Carpenter has named his favorite Metallica song. Carpenter, who's best-known for directing and scoring legendary horror flicks such as Halloween, The...
