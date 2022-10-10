Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
My Top 5 To-Dos at NBAA
The Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) hosts the static display for NBAA-BACE in 2022. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. There are essentially two convention centers in the U.S. large enough to host the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which launches next week. For 2022, it’s in Orlando,...
American Idol Finalist Willie Spence Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials confirmed that American Idol finalist, 23-year-old Willie Spence [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
American Idol runner-up killed in Tennessee crash
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
The Haunted Hilltop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
earnthenecklace.com
Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?
Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash
JASPER, Tenn. — (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Days of Yesteryear event is October 15-16
From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16. Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with...
wutc.org
Raíces: Jaime Kerns and Shadrina Booker
Jaime Kerns is an educator and one of the co-founders of the nonprofit Culture Chatt. Shadrina Booker is chief development and marketing officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. They are among the voices from the Latino community in this city that we are sharing with you on...
chattanoogacw.com
Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
WTVC
Costumes on a budget at Goodwill Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and many turn to DIY and homemade costumes! Great for the wallet and any budget. Cindy Todd from Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga joins The Daily Refresh to spook us for this Halloween season.
WDEF
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
WDEF
CPD Rolls Out 48 New Patrol Vehicles
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is rolling out 48 new SUV’s each each equipped with red and blue light bars on their roof. Each bar is a solid color, and they’re set at an angle to increase visibility from the sides. “For years, we’ve gone...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
leeuniversity.edu
Homecoming 2022 to Take Place Next Month
Lee University’s 2022 Homecoming weekend is one month away, scheduled for Nov. 4-5. Thousands of students, alumni, faculty, and staff will gather on campus for a weekend of fun and new memories with old friends. This year’s Homecoming will feature traditional events, such as basketball games and club breakfasts,...
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
Comments / 0