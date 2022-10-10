ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Flying Magazine

My Top 5 To-Dos at NBAA

The Orlando Executive Airport (KORL) hosts the static display for NBAA-BACE in 2022. [Courtesy: Julie Boatman]. There are essentially two convention centers in the U.S. large enough to host the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which launches next week. For 2022, it’s in Orlando,...
earnthenecklace.com

Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WTVC

The Haunted Hilltop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
earnthenecklace.com

Bryanna Idzior Leaving WTVC-TV: Where Is the Chattanooga Reporter Going?

Bryanna Idzior’s growth as a journalist and news anchor at WTVC-TV has been remarkable. As far as Chattanooga is concerned, she has been a shining star. People enjoyed her reporting and weekend news, but now Bryanna Idzior is leaving WTVC-TV. After this announcement, locals had many questions. They want to know about her next path and can’t wait to follow her on her next career adventure. Find out what Bryanna Idzior said about her departure from WTVC-TV.
WGAU

'American Idol' finalist dies in vehicle crash

JASPER, Tenn. — (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.
thedunlap-tribune.com

Days of Yesteryear event is October 15-16

From a classic car cruise-in, to activities for kids, for its specialty, antique tractors and engines, the 17th annual Days of Yesteryear offers something for everyone this weekend. The event, at 17900 U.S. 127 near the overpass, is October 15-16. Saturday’s events run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with...
wutc.org

Raíces: Jaime Kerns and Shadrina Booker

Jaime Kerns is an educator and one of the co-founders of the nonprofit Culture Chatt. Shadrina Booker is chief development and marketing officer at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. They are among the voices from the Latino community in this city that we are sharing with you on...
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga Hip Hop Week kicks off Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday marked the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation recognizing Hip-Hop Week earlier this...
WCIA

Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
WTVC

Costumes on a budget at Goodwill Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Halloween is just around the corner, and many turn to DIY and homemade costumes! Great for the wallet and any budget. Cindy Todd from Goodwill Industries of Greater Chattanooga joins The Daily Refresh to spook us for this Halloween season.
WDEF

Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
WDEF

CPD Rolls Out 48 New Patrol Vehicles

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is rolling out 48 new SUV’s each each equipped with red and blue light bars on their roof. Each bar is a solid color, and they’re set at an angle to increase visibility from the sides. “For years, we’ve gone...
theutcecho.com

Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
leeuniversity.edu

Homecoming 2022 to Take Place Next Month

Lee University’s 2022 Homecoming weekend is one month away, scheduled for Nov. 4-5. Thousands of students, alumni, faculty, and staff will gather on campus for a weekend of fun and new memories with old friends. This year’s Homecoming will feature traditional events, such as basketball games and club breakfasts,...
walkercountyga.gov

Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet

LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WTVC

Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...

