Memphis football vs. Tulane kickoff time, TV info announced

Memphis football will face Tulane at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in New Orleans on either ESPN2 or ESPNU, the AAC announced Monday. Tulane will also celebrate homecoming that weekend.

The television designation will be finalized after this Saturday's games with the Tigers at East Carolina (6:30 p.m., ESPNU) and Tulane traveling to South Florida (3 p.m., ESPNU)

Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC) is coming off a 33-32 loss to Houston last week despite the Tigers leading by 19 points in the fourth quarter. It's their third loss in the past two seasons in which they've had a double-digit lead.

Tulane (5-1, 2-0) has been one of the AAC's surprises this season, with the Green Wave's only loss being a 27-24 setback to Southern Miss. The Green Wave received 32 votes in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and are fourth nationally in passing defense, seventh in scoring defense and 15th in total defense.

Memphis lost in its last two trips to Tulane in 2018 and 2020.

