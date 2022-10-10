Read full article on original website
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
New crisis looms for Ukrainians in the UK
Almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have been in the UK for almost six months, analysis by BBC News shows. It means nearly a third of the total arrivals under the Homes for Ukraine scheme are facing the end of their initial hosting arrangements. So what happens to them now?. Clare, Olena...
Kwasi Kwarteng told to get MPs' support or risk unsettling markets
Failure to secure support from MPs for the government's economic plan will "unsettle" the financial markets, a senior Conservative has warned. Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, urged the chancellor to reach out to MPs on all sides to get his measures through. He told the BBC rowing...
'Lack of knowledge' led to the death of Bristol builder, inquest concludes
The lack of on-site knowledge and experience led to the death of a builder, an inquest has concluded. Gary Anstey, 57, from Bristol was killed by a collapsing wall at Swainswick School near Bath in 2019. The wall was being backfilled with stone to help with drainage before it collapsed.
Canterbury: Congestion scheme would ban cross-city journeys
Drivers could be banned from travelling directly through a city centre in a bid to cut pollution. The Canterbury Circulation plan would split the city into five zones, with drivers only allowed to enter each one from a ring road, and banned from driving directly from one to another. Automatic...
Faisal Islam: Truss is still PM, but Trussonomics is dead
The word U-turn normally refers to the reversal of a policy. And by any measure, Prime Minister Liz Truss' decision to scrap the cancellation of her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak's rise on corporation tax is one of the biggest fiscal U-turns on record. Over five years, it is worth...
Unboxed: Spending watchdog to investigate government's £120m arts festival
The National Audit Office (NAO) is to examine the delivery and value for money of the Unboxed festival. It comes after the chair of a parliamentary committee called for an investigation into the £120m arts festival, criticising it as an "excessive waste of money". The Department for Digital, Culture,...
UK trade regulators struggling to cope due to poor Brexit planning, MPs say
UK regulators are struggling to cope with the post-Brexit trading environment because of “poor preparation and planning”, a House of Commons committee investigation has found. Almost two years after the UK quit the EU, there are still shortages of vets, toxicologists, lawyers and economists to deal with the...
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
