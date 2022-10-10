Am I the only person that was weirdly obsessed with everything about the Titanic as a child? I watched every documentary and read every book I could get my hands on. Perhaps it was the fact that my parents wouldn’t allow me to watch the movie when it first came out. I mean I get it, I was pretty young, it was PG-13, and I mean we’ve all seen it. I still think most of it would have gone over my head though. At this point, I’ve seen the movie countless times and it’s one of my all-time favorites. And to this day I can still be a little bit of a Titanic nerd. Something about the story is just fascinating to me. That’s why when I saw that ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron had a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences my interest peaked.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO