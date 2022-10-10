Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
GOP wins legal challenge over political observers at NC polling places
Political parties’ official election observers will have more flexibility this year. A judge just ruled against the NC State Elections Board in a lawsuit brought by Republican leaders.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ada Fisher, one of NC’s most noteworthy Black Republicans, dies in Salisbury crash
Ada Markita Fisher, one of the most prominent and well-respected Black women in North Carolina’s Republican Party for years, who formally announced the state delegate count for Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention, died last Friday in a single-car accident on the edge of her hometown of Salisbury.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Raleigh News & Observer
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: NAACP 75th Anniversary Gala with Anna Richards, Phil Ford, and Kenny Mann
Anna Richards, Phil Ford, and Kenny Mann stop by to discuss next Saturday’s gala to celebrate 75 years of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP. Conversation presented by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP. Get more information about the gala and buy tickets at NAACP75.com. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
focusnewspaper.com
Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22
Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Historical Society Looks for Options Before Its Move
Historical societies often don’t last past a few decades. That’s at least what the leadership of the Chapel Hill Historical Society says – but that organization has been able to defy those odds. Founded in 1966, the group researches and documents many aspects of our local history.
quikreader.com
'Surreal': North Carolina residents react to removal of Confederate statue
Residents of Salisbury, North Carolina are debating the removal of Fame, a Confederate statue. CNN's Elle Reeve talks to leaders on both sides for their perspectives.
RELATED PEOPLE
chapelboro.com
The Underline: The Many Hats of Tracey Kilpatrick
Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Tracy Kilpatrick wears many hats: locally, she is the owner of Tripp’s (a community space and store in Chapel Hill, which she affectionately calls “an emporium of fun and funk”); nationally she is an Emmy-winning casting director for films and television; and she herself is an artist. I recently spoke with Kilpatrick to learn more about her various roles, how they intersect with and enrich one another, and about what’s she’s learned along the way. There were several through lines in the conversation, including the importance of storytelling, of cultivating community, and of being open to opportunity.
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: Thinking of Housing as a Regional Good
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: October 14 – October 16
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around your community this weekend!. Are you excited for Halloween? Start your celebration early with Halloween self-guided tours. Download the Built Story app and get started finding the tours offered around our community, including Halloween Homes in South Durham, UNC’s most terrifying tales, and more. For more information about the Halloween Tours, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Disappointing’ percentage in North Carolinia have received newest COVID booster
Just 5% of eligible adults have been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster. “We’ll see more cases, simple as that,” a doctor said.
66-year-old woman, husband play waiting game to get concealed-carry permits
CHARLOTTE — Joyce Upchurch said she doesn’t feel safe in her northeast Charlotte community and decided to get a concealed-carry permit for a gun. However, she said the process has been long. Upchurch contacted Channel 9 anchor Jonathan Lowe who investigated why it is taking so long for...
This Is North Carolina's Most Notorious Serial Killer
Insider compiled a list of the most infamous serial killer in each state.
kiss951.com
‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Has New North Carolina Museum Exhibit
Am I the only person that was weirdly obsessed with everything about the Titanic as a child? I watched every documentary and read every book I could get my hands on. Perhaps it was the fact that my parents wouldn’t allow me to watch the movie when it first came out. I mean I get it, I was pretty young, it was PG-13, and I mean we’ve all seen it. I still think most of it would have gone over my head though. At this point, I’ve seen the movie countless times and it’s one of my all-time favorites. And to this day I can still be a little bit of a Titanic nerd. Something about the story is just fascinating to me. That’s why when I saw that ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron had a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences my interest peaked.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
chapelboro.com
On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council
Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
chapelboro.com
Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park
“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
WMBF
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
Comments / 0