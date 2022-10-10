ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Ada Fisher, one of NC’s most noteworthy Black Republicans, dies in Salisbury crash

Ada Markita Fisher, one of the most prominent and well-respected Black women in North Carolina’s Republican Party for years, who formally announced the state delegate count for Donald Trump at the 2016 GOP Convention, died last Friday in a single-car accident on the edge of her hometown of Salisbury.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
focusnewspaper.com

Immerse Yourself In History At Hart Square Village, 10/22

Vale, NC – Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its 37th Annual Living History Festival on October 22, 2022. Experience life as it would have been in the early 1800’s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.
VALE, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Historical Society Looks for Options Before Its Move

Historical societies often don’t last past a few decades. That’s at least what the leadership of the Chapel Hill Historical Society says – but that organization has been able to defy those odds. Founded in 1966, the group researches and documents many aspects of our local history.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
James Monroe
Person
George Washington
chapelboro.com

The Underline: The Many Hats of Tracey Kilpatrick

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Tracy Kilpatrick wears many hats: locally, she is the owner of Tripp’s (a community space and store in Chapel Hill, which she affectionately calls “an emporium of fun and funk”); nationally she is an Emmy-winning casting director for films and television; and she herself is an artist. I recently spoke with Kilpatrick to learn more about her various roles, how they intersect with and enrich one another, and about what’s she’s learned along the way. There were several through lines in the conversation, including the importance of storytelling, of cultivating community, and of being open to opportunity.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: Thinking of Housing as a Regional Good

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: October 14 – October 16

Check out the fun and exciting events happening around your community this weekend!. Are you excited for Halloween? Start your celebration early with Halloween self-guided tours. Download the Built Story app and get started finding the tours offered around our community, including Halloween Homes in South Durham, UNC’s most terrifying tales, and more. For more information about the Halloween Tours, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One On One#To Roosevelt#Unc Chapel Hill#American#Bancroft Prize#The Supreme Court
kiss951.com

‘Titanic’ Director James Cameron Has New North Carolina Museum Exhibit

Am I the only person that was weirdly obsessed with everything about the Titanic as a child? I watched every documentary and read every book I could get my hands on. Perhaps it was the fact that my parents wouldn’t allow me to watch the movie when it first came out. I mean I get it, I was pretty young, it was PG-13, and I mean we’ve all seen it. I still think most of it would have gone over my head though. At this point, I’ve seen the movie countless times and it’s one of my all-time favorites. And to this day I can still be a little bit of a Titanic nerd. Something about the story is just fascinating to me. That’s why when I saw that ‘Titanic’ director James Cameron had a new exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences my interest peaked.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
chapelboro.com

On Air Today: Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council

Jay Bryan from the Carrboro Poets Council spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, October 12th. He discussed the upcoming West End Poetry Festival taking place this weekend. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Viewpoints: The Legion Site Should Be a Community Park

“Viewpoints” is a place on Chapelboro where local people are encouraged to share their unique perspectives on issues affecting our community. If you’d like to contribute a column on an issue you’re concerned about, interesting happenings around town, reflections on local life — or anything else — send a submission to viewpoints@wchl.com.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy