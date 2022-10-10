Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Victims of Crimes Act grant renewed for Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Crisp County Sheriff's Office announced that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) renewed their Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Grant for $116,800. In October 2017, CCSO was awarded the first Victims of Crimes Act Grant, which allowed the agency to hire (2) two Crime Victim Advocates. This renewal will assist...
wfxl.com
Dougherty Co. family files lawsuit against deputies alleging son wrongfully detained
A Dougherty County family is looking for four million dollars after they say that deputies at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office unlawfully detained their son. Andrew and Carolyn Griffin are seeking justice from the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. The parents say that Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Terron Hayes...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
wfxl.com
Sparks Mayor, Superintendent arrested in Cook County theft investigation
Two local leaders are behind bars following an investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Agents say that 76-year-old Earl Jackson, the mayor of Sparks and 42-year-old Antoyo "Buck" Tucker, the public works superintendent have been arrested and charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one county of theft by conversion.
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
douglasnow.com
73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench
A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
wfxl.com
Tift Regional Medical Center foundation donates four Lifeline Arms
The Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation recently presented four Lifeline Arms to Hope EMS, Tift County EMS and Turner County EMS (2). These units are designed to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) enroute to the hospital and our first responders were able to obtain the devices. CPR is an emergency lifesaving...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
wfxl.com
21-year-old arrested on 15 warrants, stemming from 2 separate incidents in Cordele
A 21-year-old is in custody after two separate incidents in Cordele, according to police. Around 4:30 p.m. on October 11, Mico Waters was arrested by Cordele police at a house in the city following an in-depth investigation by detectives. Police say that on Sunday, October 9, at approximately 6:30 p.m....
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
wfxl.com
Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
WALB 10
Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
wfxl.com
South Georgia Medical Center receives generous donation from First Bank
The First Bank gifts South Georgia Medical Center with a contribution to the Georgia HEART Hospital Program. A donation of $87,500 was received and will support SGMC's Berrien and Lanier campuses. It will provide access to quality healthcare for all of rural Georgia. The Georgia HEART Hospital Program provides individuals...
douglasnow.com
DPD arrests a convicted felon on probation for drug distribution
Brandon Shakeel Carter-Mitchell, who was released from the Georgia Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to drug charges, is back in custody following a recent arrest by the Douglas Police Department. According to a copy of the incident report, on September 15, an officer with the Coffee County Sheriff's Office...
