Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
The Blade

Game day updates: Whitmer at Clay football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Whitmer and Clay. This article will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Whitmer will visit Clay Friday night in a TRAC matchup, the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. For the Panthers, the game will mark their first since a shooting last Friday during their home game against Central Catholic. On the field, both squads are 5-3 and eyeing postseason play. Whitmer easily dispatched the Eagles in Toledo last season, 48-7.
TOLEDO, OH
FanSided

College Football Upset Picks for Week 7 (Can Tennessee Take Down Alabama?)

Every Saturday feels big now that it's October, but nothing feels bigger than this one with three top 15 matchups between undefeated schools on the card. Tennessee hosts Alabama in the biggest game of Week 7 as the Vols are a home underdog to the vaunted Crimson Tide. How do we handle the injury to Bryce Young? Can Tennessee spring the home upset and announce themselves as College Football Playoff contenders?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Best CFB Prop Bets for Penn State vs. Michigan in Week 7

A big game calls for player props. Penn State takes their undefeated record to Ann Arbor to face a fellow undefeated Big Ten squad in Michigan in a game with massive conference championship consequences. How should we attack the player prop market, available at FanDuel Sportsbook? We got you covered:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

ACC commissioner makes very unpopular suggestion

The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
COLLEGE SPORTS
