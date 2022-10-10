Read full article on original website
Tennessee Vols running backs coach Jerry Mack met with reporters on Tuesday and his response to a question about true freshman running back Dylan Sampson stuck out to me. Mack was asked about Sampson’s mistake in pass protection against LSU that resulted in quarterback Hendon Hooker taking a huge hit and fumbling.
Tennessee will host its biggest game of the season when facing Alabama this Saturday afternoon. During On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer broke down the pivotal SEC showdown. The former Florida and Ohio State head coach believes the Volunteers can hand the Crimson Tide their first...
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders responded to Alabama State's head coach Eddie Robinson Tuesday, marking the latest chapter in the pair's ongoing beef.
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers
The Alabama quarterback's status won't be determined until Saturday.
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Alabama enters the Week 7 matchup following a 24-20 win against Texas A&M at Bryant-Denny...
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Alabama versus Tennessee has always been a big-time rivalry. This year could be where the rivalry comes out the most between the two programs. The undefeated Crimson Tide will travel to Knoxville to take on the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers. There is a lot on the line in this game as...
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
Miami Central High School (Florida) star Rueben Bain has been one of the nation's most productive defenders over the last two seasons. As a junior, he racked up 48.5 tackles-for-loss and 29.5 sacks. So far this season, he's totaled 11.5 tackles-for-loss and 11 sacks in just four games. ...
Roderick Robinson, a 4-star RB from the San Diego area, flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia Monday afternoon. When a prospect of his caliber flips his commitment, there will be plenty of strong opinions among fans. Here are some top Twitter reactions. Some UCLA fans were clearly upset with ...
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Whitmer and Clay. This article will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Whitmer will visit Clay Friday night in a TRAC matchup, the next-to-last game of the regular season for both teams. For the Panthers, the game will mark their first since a shooting last Friday during their home game against Central Catholic. On the field, both squads are 5-3 and eyeing postseason play. Whitmer easily dispatched the Eagles in Toledo last season, 48-7.
Every Saturday feels big now that it's October, but nothing feels bigger than this one with three top 15 matchups between undefeated schools on the card. Tennessee hosts Alabama in the biggest game of Week 7 as the Vols are a home underdog to the vaunted Crimson Tide. How do we handle the injury to Bryce Young? Can Tennessee spring the home upset and announce themselves as College Football Playoff contenders?
A big game calls for player props. Penn State takes their undefeated record to Ann Arbor to face a fellow undefeated Big Ten squad in Michigan in a game with massive conference championship consequences. How should we attack the player prop market, available at FanDuel Sportsbook? We got you covered:
The power brokers in the college football world are working on expanding the field for the College Football Playoff. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is hoping to have expansion for another NCAA postseason event. Phillips spoke at an ACC basketball tip-off event and said he wants to expand the NCAA Tournament...
No. 8 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. Nick Saban has served as Alabama’s head coach since 2007. Following a 7-6 record...
