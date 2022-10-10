ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Central Indiana School Bookkeepper Embezzels $1 Million

A former bookkeeper for a Central Indiana school system faces federal charges for embezzling nearlyt $1 million. According to Indiana news sources, Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling. Prosecutors also say Burke “willfully...
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents

CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America

We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they’ve seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. At Indiana University in Bloomington, some students have been working to get others registered to...
USDA invests $1.7M to improve health care for rural Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding $1.7 million in grants to four rural health care organizations in four Indiana counties. The grants will allow these organizations to expand their critical services, which server more than 74,000 Hoosiers. “The Emergency Rural Health Care...
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
