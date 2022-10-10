Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Central Indiana School Bookkeepper Embezzels $1 Million
A former bookkeeper for a Central Indiana school system faces federal charges for embezzling nearlyt $1 million. According to Indiana news sources, Carla Burke allegedly wrote about 312 checks to herself from Anderson Schools totaling $976,773. She spent that money on personal expenses, including gambling. Prosecutors also say Burke “willfully...
fox32chicago.com
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana Michigan Power helping Hoosiers pay electric bills
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor Program provides grants to limited-income families. The money is sourced from donations. If you’re interested in donating, you can...
wdrb.com
Guidance updated for Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund
LOUISVIILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is now updated guidance for the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund, according to a report from FOX59. The Auditors of State's Office is getting a "high volume" of calls and emails from specific cases where a refund check was given to someone who has recently died.
With early voting underway in Indiana, experts weigh in on barriers voters face
Experts say Indiana's low voter turnout could be due to barriers voters face that doesn't exist in other states
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces questions on abortion, marijuana, student loans during New Albany visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop to southern Indiana on Wednesday to talk about economic development, but he also faced questions about abortion, marijuana and student loans. Holcomb was in New Albany to discuss economic development in Clark and Floyd counties through One Southern Indiana.
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Fox 59
Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat times in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Halloween is just around the corner!. Most Indiana communities will hold their official trick-or-treat hours on Monday, Oct. 31. Find times for several cities, towns and counties below. Hours fall on Oct. 31 unless otherwise noted. Adams County. Berne: October 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Indiana bridge to close for concrete repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced a closure to the Lincoln Memorial Bridge for repairs.
WANE-TV
Indiana counties, cities to receive first installment of funds from national opioid settlement
Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013. City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November. The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to...
Inside Indiana Business
USDA grants to support four rural health projects in Indiana
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $110 million grants to improve health care facilities in rural communities nationwide, including nearly $2 million going to projects in four Indiana counties. The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The Indiana projects range...
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
WANE-TV
PFW College Democrats hosts 3 Indiana candidates for meet and greet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The College Democrats organization at Purdue University Fort Wayne hosted three candidates on the Democratic ticket for a meet and greet event Thursday evening. The candidates were Gary Snyder, candidate for 3rd District U.S. House of Representatives; Jessica McClellan, candidate for state treasurer; and...
Despite Biden's calls for simple marijuana pardons, Indiana governor says he's sticking to state law
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — President Biden's call for state governors to pardon simple marijuana convictions is something that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb believes should be addressed by how the state laws were written. Biden's pardon of marijuana convictions is to help reduce barriers for those who have been caught...
WANE-TV
Indiana colleges hope to continue upward trend in student voting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In recent years, some Indiana colleges and universities say they’ve seen an upward trend in student voting, and many students and faculty members hope to see that increased participation continue. At Indiana University in Bloomington, some students have been working to get others registered to...
WANE-TV
USDA invests $1.7M to improve health care for rural Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding $1.7 million in grants to four rural health care organizations in four Indiana counties. The grants will allow these organizations to expand their critical services, which server more than 74,000 Hoosiers. “The Emergency Rural Health Care...
New, larger clinic planned for Indiana’s largest spay/neuter organization
The Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Noblesville has outgrown its current space, and now construction is underway on a new facility that will enable them to dramatically increase their efforts to reduce Indiana’s pet overpopulation. Executive Director Tammy Sollenberger said the new building will be much larger. “Oh...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
