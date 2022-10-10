ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas sports betting revenue nears $1.3 million in first month

By Rebekah Chung
 4 days ago

TOPEKA, (KSNT)—Sports wagering in Kansas has generated a total of nearly $1.3 million in revenue in a single month.

Kansas announced sports wagering earnings on Monday. The state receives a cut of about $130,000 from the revenue generated.

Kansas officially legalized sports betting earlier this year, after Gov. Laura Kelly signed Senate Bill 84 into law in May. The bipartisan legislation makes it legal to wager on sports at casinos, on digital platforms, and other venues in Kansas.

Sportsbooks opened on September 1.

“Sports betting has successfully kicked off in Kansas, and players could not be more excited to get in on the action,” said Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery. “The launch went smoothly thanks to the efforts of our casino partners, the sports wagering platforms, the KRGC, and our staff at the Kansas Lottery. We will continue to work to make sports betting in Kansas safe, secure, and fun for all players as we expand and grow.”

Sports Wagering Revenues
As of Month Ending September 30, 2022
Casino Facility Platforms Revenues State Share
Kansas Star FanDuel $207,722 $20,772
Hollywood Barstool Sports $762,305 $76,230
Kansas Crossing BetMGM, Caesar’s, PointsBet $326,147 $32,615
Boot Hill DraftKings $  – $  –
Totals $1,296,174 $129,617


Revenues reported by the Kansas Lottery are from settled and completed bets and don’t account for ‘future wagers’ placed like the Super Bowl, World Series, or MVP awards. Facilities or platforms presenting zero revenue are due to promotional play and player acquisition, in which those platform providers are responsible for payment until there is net positive revenue.

