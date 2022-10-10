Read full article on original website
‘Fast and Furious’ Return to Normal Puts Liner Profits at Risk
A new research paper from HSBC predicts that the “fast and furious” collapse in freight rate will result in global container shipping returning to normal earlier than previously expected. Accelerating freight rate erosion across the major shipping tradelanes is causing analysts to revise predictions of a ‘normalisation’ of...
Uniqlo Price Hikes Powered Parent’s Record Profit
Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., said higher prices and fewer promotions helped it reach a record full-year profit even with parts of China still restricted. In a Nutshell: Uniqlo raised prices on fleece, down jackets and other fall and winter products in Japan to offset higher raw materials and transportation costs. “It is impossible to keep prices unchanged in the face of a weak yen and high raw material prices,” Fast Retailing president and chairman Tadashi Yanai said at a press conference on Thursday. Higher prices didn’t seem to deter customers, he added. Sales “recovered steadily” in all markets as demand...
New Polymetallic Nodules Collection System Tested Key Region of the Pacific Ocean
NASDAQ-listed The Metals Company (THC) says it has successfully collected polymetallic nodules from the seafloor of the Pacific Ocean as part of a trial of a new nodule collection system. The trial marked the first such test in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) since the 1970s. The CCZ is a...
Bad Week For The Baltic Dry Index
Oct 14 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index edged up on Friday to snap a six-session losing streak, but posted its worst week since late August on sombre demand for all its vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize,...
Labor Strike Hobbles South Africa’s Busiest Port
(Reuters) – Staff shortages caused by an ongoing strike over wages are impacting container and car terminals at South Africa’s Durban port, one of the busiest on the continent, a unit of state-owned logistics company Transnet said on Tuesday. Transnet, which manages South Africa’s freight rail network and...
Spire Maritime Interviews gCaptain Founder John Konrad
In this episode, Spire Maritime Means podcast host Blyth Brumleve conducts an in-depth interview with Captain John Konrad, founder and CEO of gCaptain and author of the book “Fire on The Horizon.” He is licensed to captain the world’s largest ships, has sailed from ports all over the world, and has built some of the world’s most advanced ships and handled billion-dollar offshore construction projects in some of the world’s harshest maritime conditions. Today, John discusses the need to trade critical daily products and services to keep our industries running and create jobs.
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
Accelleron shifts its turbocharger center from Jakarta to Bekasi, Indonesia. New service center to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Accelleron customers. Accelleron has enhanced its global turbocharger service network capabilities in Indonesia by opening new, modern workshop facilities near Jakarta, to join its extensive network of local support in more than 100 locations worldwide.
Russia Sanctions Spur Demand for Ice-Class Oil Tankers
The cost of oil tankers that can navigate icy waters has surged ahead of looming European Union sanctions on the export of Russian crude. Some ice-class Aframax vessels have recently been sold at between $31 million and $34 million, double the price compared with a year earlier, said shipbrokers. The bids for tankers have been aggressive and most buyers are preferring to keep their identities secret, they added.
Hapag-Lloyd Among Shortlisted Bidders for GCT Terminals in New York and New Jersey
Ports America, Terminal Investment Ltd., Carrix and Hapag-Lloyd AG are among shortlisted bidders for Global Container Terminals’ operations in Staten Island in New York and Bayonne of New Jersey, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Global Container Terminals’ owners Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, IFM Investors and British...
Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
Nautilus Labs, the technology firm unlocking profitable decarbonization for the ocean supply chain, and OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products to accelerate digital transformation in maritime, announced their partnership to serve the industry with a comprehensive solution to manage data integrations, operational processes, and optimizations for improved commercial and environmental outcomes.
Drydock Completed on Resolve PioneerVessel Readied for Five More Years of Service in Western Alaska
Resolve Marine, a global leader in ship and vessel salvage, emergency response, and specialized marine services, today announced that the Resolve Pioneer has completed her ABS special survey and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) certificate of inspection following a drydock at Vigor Industrial in Portland, OR. The drydock involved various technical upgrades, hull steel renewal, painting, overhaul and cleaning of the vessel.
ClassNK approves CBM scheme for NYK-owned Noshiro Maru – Utilizing outcome of joint research on CBM
ClassNK has approved the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) scheme for the main diesel engine on coal carrier Noshiro Maru owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line). From safe operation and operational cost reduction perspectives, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) has been attracting more attention. ClassNK has developed rules for the adoption of CBM in class maintenance surveys, and also published its CBM Guidelines, which clarify required documents and the approval procedure for substituting CBM in place of periodical overhaul inspection for class maintenance surveys. When the guidelines were updated in 2021, the outcome of joint research conducted with NYK Line, MTI Co., Ltd., and Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), “Guidelines for Selecting the Concerned Machinery and Equipment and Methods for Condition Based Maintenance” was incorporated.
Chevron Sees Strong Demand in Europe Driving U.S. LNG Exports
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) – U.S. oil major Chevron Corp expects high European prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) to attract a majority of U.S. LNG exports in the short term, a top executive told Reuters on Wednesday. Europe is determined to wean itself off Russian gas imports following...
Global Piracy Falls to Lowest Level in Decades
The number of piracy and armed robbery incidents at sea fallen to the lowest level since 1992, but regional and international players must sustain efforts to combat the issue, particularly in the Gulf of Guinea, the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said in its latest quarterly report released Wednesday. The...
Port of Savannah Sees Signs of Market Correction
Cargo volumes through the Port of Savannah tumbled more than 7 percent in September in part due to impacts related to Hurricane Ian. Even so, the port closed out the quarter handling nearly 10 percent more cargo than it did a year ago. “A high number of ad hoc vessel...
ABS Chairman Says Maritime Security is Pressuring Decarbonization Efforts
During the keynote speech at this week’s Shipping Insight conference in Connecticut, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki discussed the importance of Green Shipping Corridors to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, but warned that emerging geopolitical security concerns like the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Colonial Pipeline hack and mines in the Black Sea are competing with carbon initiatives for the attention of shipowners.
