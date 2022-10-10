ClassNK has approved the Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) scheme for the main diesel engine on coal carrier Noshiro Maru owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line). From safe operation and operational cost reduction perspectives, Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) has been attracting more attention. ClassNK has developed rules for the adoption of CBM in class maintenance surveys, and also published its CBM Guidelines, which clarify required documents and the approval procedure for substituting CBM in place of periodical overhaul inspection for class maintenance surveys. When the guidelines were updated in 2021, the outcome of joint research conducted with NYK Line, MTI Co., Ltd., and Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), “Guidelines for Selecting the Concerned Machinery and Equipment and Methods for Condition Based Maintenance” was incorporated.

