Scary Mommy

At What Age Can Kids Stay Home Alone? It’s A Loaded Question — Here’s What Experts Advise

There are so many times in your life as a parent where you'll be faced with the decision to leave your child home alone or not. Even families with two parents sometimes have to juggle conflicting or changing schedules, emergencies, and other last-minute issues — a well-oiled but overstretched family can come to a screeching halt with just one dead battery or emergency meeting. So, when is it OK (or, more pointedly, legal) for your child to be home alone? And what should you make sure they do or know when they're home by themselves?
Aabha Gopan

Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers

In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
The Independent

Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Slate

My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
kidsinthehouse.com

How does car insurance work for teens with divorced parents?

Getting a divorce is stressful for all parties involved. The legal and financial issues can have an especially profound impact on any kids in the family. There may be a custody battle between two parents that can hopefully be resolved amicably. Then there’s the issue of what possessions belong to...
Mary Duncan

Teen babysitter outsources jobs to her younger sibling, takes half the money without parents knowing

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I was a single mom who had to rely on babysitters from time to time if I wanted to go out. I relied on them a lot, because I liked to go out and date a lot. This was fine for my daughter, Tori, when she was little because she loved playing with the teenagers who babysat for her and played with her for hours.
Pocono Update

Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School

My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
The Independent

Mother explains why she doesn’t mind her child’s tantrums

A young mother has explained why she practices “gentle parenting”, which involves barely ever saying ‘No’, rarely shouting and encouraging her child to “express, not suppress” her emotions, even during a full-blown tantrum. Namwila Mulwanda, 23, says she grew up in a “strict African...
whattoexpect.com

Why Does My Toddler Keep Pulling Her Own Hair?

It can be concerning to see as a parent, but toddlers usually find this habit soothing, just like thumb sucking. Many kids are infatuated with hair from a young age. Babies tug on their mom's tresses for a reaction, and toddlers yank on their friends' hair during playground disputes. It's a n expected part of development — and a reminder for people with long hair to keep it tied back around little ones with super grabby hands.
