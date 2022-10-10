Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Who’s the Daddy Storyline Coming for Sally
'The Young and the Restless' rumors suggest Sally Spectra might become pregnant after her trysts with Adam and Nick Newman.
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer
The long wait for the fifth season of Yellowstone is nearly at an end and fans can… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Losing It Over One Star’s New Look in the Season 5 Trailer appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
The View fans shocked as Whoopi Goldberg ‘throws co-host under the bus’ in tense moment on live TV
THE View fans are in shock after Whoopi Goldberg called out her co-host in a shady moment on the show on Wednesday. The actress has put Sara Haines on blast for seemingly lying about a specific part of their friendship. During Wednesday’s episode of The View, the hosts discussed the...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’
He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
Why Did Jimmy Nicholas Leave 'Chicago Fire'? He Just Tweeted His Fans About His Exit
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago Fire. If you’re hoping for some insight into what life is like behind the scenes for firefighters on the job, Chicago Fire is the show that provides just that. It focuses on a group of firefighters, paramedics, and rescue squad workers who are willing to put their lives on the line to save victims in need.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?
What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
E! News
217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0