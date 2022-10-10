ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20

Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Caitlin Bassett
Person
Sofia Pernas
Person
Ron Hunter
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Leap#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Teases#Nbc
FanSided

Is Darren Ritter leaving Chicago Fire season 11?

Pardon the pun, but things are getting heated on Chicago Fire. The promo for season 11, episode 3 promised that we would be losing a character on the job, and we’ve been on the edge of our seats trying to figure out who the character in question could be.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
E! News

E! News

217K+
Followers
53K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy