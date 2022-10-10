Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Ruth Alice Sloan
STOUGHTON – Ruth A. Sloan, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. She was born on Nov. 30, 1943, in Portage, the daughter of Norman and Alice Jennings. Ruth graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1966. She married Samuel Sloan on July 1, 1967. Ruth loved her career as a kindergarten teacher for 36 years, beginning in El Monte, Calif., and continuing in Madison at Schenk Elementary for 32 years. She was a very devoted teacher and loved her students.
Frank Anthony Jennaro
MADISON – Frank A. Jennaro, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. He was born on Aug. 27, 1925, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Joseph and Antonina (Mollica) Jennaro. Frank married Nina Corona on Oct. 11, 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1, 1945, to Dec. 12, 1946.
Russell J. “Russ” Lerum
MADISON – Russell J. “Russ” Lerum, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East. Funeral & Cremation Care. 5203 Monona Drive.
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was 90 years old from Blue River, Platteville, and Lancaster. Belva was born May 29th, 1932, she was the fourth child born to Roy and Rose (Meade) Schwingel in Blue River, Wisconsin. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1950 and also attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Belva received the Lord Jesus as her Savior on July 8, 1958, and for most of her life worshipped with the saints at the Beetown Gospel Hall. On August 2, 1959, she married Frank Studnicka of Blue River, WI. Her teaching experiences were in Hanson Rural School-WI, Brindley Rural School-WI, Wolcott School-MI, Quito Ecuador-South America, Rio Elementary-WI, Tyler School-WI, Hazel Green Elementary-WI, Lincoln School-WI and Platteville-WI. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking and reading.
Mary Ann R. Trummer
SUN PRAIRIE – Mary Ann Trummer, age 90, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 22, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of August and Leone (Brahm) Christensen. Mary Ann graduated from Edgewood High School in 1949....
Marian S. “Mar” Dolva
COTTAGE GROVE – Marian S. “Mar” Dolva, age 97, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Feb. 9, 1925, in the Town of Leeds, Wis. The daughter of Albert and Luella (Waldref) Schellhorn, Marian graduated from DeForest High School in 1943. After moving to Madison, she met Marguerite “Marge” (Englesby) Dolva while working at the American Exchange Bank, who introduced Marian to her future husband, Chester “Duke” Dolva. They were married on Oct. 14, 1961. In March of 1963, Duke and Marian’s daughter, Lisa was born.
Alton Marvin Mitmoen
MADISON – Alton Marvin ”Al” Mitmoen, age 88, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Oak Park Place Autumn Lane. He was born on Jan. 16, 1934, in Town of Forward, Wis., the son of Albert and Alpha (Swenson) Mitmoen. Al attended Mount...
Robert William Blint
STOUGHTON – Robert “Bob” Blint, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1944, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Albert and Laura Blint. Bob attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1967 with a doctorate in pharmacy. He married Judith Lynne Rosenberg on March 30, 1969, in Appleton, Wis. In 1972, Bob founded Union Prescription Center (ValueCare), an independent pharmacy he owned and ran successfully until retiring in 2010.
Diane Hubred
STOUGHTON – Diane M. Hubred, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. She was born on Oct. 30, 1955, in Stoughton, Wis., the daughter of Arthur Haarklau and Arlene (Jorgenson) Haarklau. Diane graduated from Stoughton High School in 1973. After retiring from a career at...
Margaret Retrum
Margaret Retrum passed away October 2, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Richland Center, WI. Margaret was born July 30, 1923, near Argyle, Wisconsin to parents Carl and Barbara Wenger, who had immigrated from Switzerland. Margaret grew up in Argyle, graduated from Argyle High School and attended secretarial school in Madison. She married Robert Retrum in 1943, and after the war they settled in Richland Center where Robert opened his office of Chiropractic. Margaret helped Robert in this and other endeavors over many years.
Barbara Ann Kittleson
STOUGHTON – Barbara Ann Kittleson, age 80, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, during a brief stay at Skaalen Heritage Center. She was born on Aug. 10, 1942, in Stoughton, the daughter of Earl and Regina (Esser) Anderson. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Stoughton. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Kittleson in 1958, up until LeRoy’s passing in 2007.
James Phillip Mooney
Madison – James Phillip Mooney of Madison, WI passed away on October 8, 2022, at the age of 87 at St. Mary’s Hospital. James was born on October 21, 1934, in Madison, WI, the son of James L. Mooney and Leota M. Mooney of Madison, WI. He was a graduate of Central High School (Madison, WI). James retired from the Board of Education in Madison, WI after a 35-year career.
Matthew C. Brandt
Matthew C. Brandt, 53, of Platteville, WI, formerly of Benton & Gratiot, WI passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA. Complete arrangements are pending.
Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
Janet Marie Gerken
Janet Marie Gerken, 81, of Richland Center died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Harvest Guest Home, where she had been a resident for the past 6 years. She was born on October 17, 1940, the daughter of Archie and Fern (Henthorn) Gerken. Janet graduated from Richland Center High School in 1959. She worked behind the candy counter at Schultz Brothers Dime Store until it closed. Janet then worked at the Richland Hospital in housekeeping until her retirement.
15 Madison-area costume parties, haunted attractions and more
Halloween is creeping up on us. Celebrate spooky season with haunted forests, ghost tours, family fun and costume parties. Your four-legged friends even have an opportunity to get in on the fun. Adult Halloween! Wine Tasting with Candy Pairings. Leopold’s Book Bar Caffè invites you to stop by for special...
6 birdie performance leads Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker to Division 1 individual title
MADISON, Wis. — Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker is going home a state champion. The junior sank 6 birdies and carded a 70 on day 2 of the 2022 girls state golf tournament, helping her claim the Division 1 individual title. She finished -1 overall, two shots better than second.
Marigold remains a Madison favorite upon reopening
After shutting down for a year and a half at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown eatery Marigold Kitchen reopened its doors in July 2021. But the reopening also marked a change for the popular eatery. Married couple Kristy and Clark Heine were now at the helm as the new owners.
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
Traveler Throwback Thursday: Quite a yo-yo collection!
MADISON, Wis. — This week's Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits a man with quite a collection of yo-yos.
