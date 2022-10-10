ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

By Weso
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wl1EG_0iTFzmlm00

ATL had a special final day for the One Music Fest. Jazmine Sullivan, Lupe Fiasco, Chloe Bailey & more hit the stage and put on a SHOW!

The hometown hero, Lil Baby ends the night off with a performance of a lifetime. Check out the photos from Lil Baby’s performance below!

1. Lil Baby Ends The Final Night With a Bang!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G25fo_0iTFzmlm00 Source:@JustInMyView

2. One Music Fest Day 2: Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8GIB_0iTFzmlm00 Source:@JustInMyView

3. Lil Baby performs all his hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CC58f_0iTFzmlm00
Source:@JustInMyView

4. ATL hometown hero, Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgVTv_0iTFzmlm00 Source:@JustInMyView

5. One Music Fest Day 2 headliner Lil Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tSM2_0iTFzmlm00
Source:@JustInMyView

6. Lil Baby rocks red varsity jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEID0_0iTFzmlm00 Source:@JustInMyView

7. Lil Baby iced out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYmro_0iTFzmlm00
Source:@JustInMyView

8. Money falling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jUMp_0iTFzmlm00 Source:other

9. Lil Baby drippin too hard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLm1R_0iTFzmlm00
Source:@JustInMyView

10. Lil Baby x One Music Fest 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7rbP_0iTFzmlm00 Source:other

