Recognizing signs of depression
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, this segment features a discussion about depression and how to recognize the disorder in yourself or others. Christine Cauwels, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Cerebral, addresses questions about depression. Among the talking points:. Depression is more than just...
Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hero Street rededication ceremony was held Wednesday in Silvis in honor of the 8 men who grew up on the street and gave their lives serving in the Armed Forces. “You get together and realize you’re not alone and that there are others that have...
New Program at Black Hawk College
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Clinton held a public forum to discuss safety in the community and in schools. Booths for organizations such as March for our Lives and addiction support groups lined the auditorium at Clinton Community College Wednesday. All organizations involved were spreading the message that no matter what, resources are always available.
Nest Café on QCT at 11
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost 9% of Scott County residents are food insecure and roughly 11% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure. However, a local restaurant is working to change that by offering delicious food on a pay-what-you-can basis. Elly Vos, Director of Culinary Operations at Nest Café,...
DCSD seeking community input
Senior Moment with CASI: Important services offered to seniors in our community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Open enrollment for Medicare is...
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America tour the US in support of the Afghan Adjustment Act
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Afghanistan war veterans and two wartime allies are making their way around the country in hopes to draw attention to the Afghanistan Adjustment Act in what their calling FireWatch. On Thursday they stopped in downtown Davenport to share their journey. They began their journey in...
DCSD seeks community input on the district’s facility needs
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is asking residents to fill out a facility improvement plan survey. One of the goals is to make Davenport a “destination district” for years to come. “The Davenport school district engaged with [an architecture group] about 1.5 years ago...
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
St. Ambrose offering up to $20,000 in scholarships to Black Hawk transfers
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Leaders at St. Ambrose University announced a new scholarship for students who go to Black Hawk College on Monday. In the 2023-24 school year BHC students could be eligible for up to $20,000 in renewable scholarships to attend SAU. Black Hawk student Regan Walston was already...
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
Scott County considering creating new department, merger with MEDIC EMS
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into what it would take to create a new county-operated ambulance, essentially merging with MEDIC EMS. Earlier this year MEDIC asked Scott Sounty to consider taking its assets to create a new county department...
Holey Stumpkin! Fall gathering at Black Hawk Historic Site set for Saturday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Black Hawk State Historic Site is hosting ‘Holey Stumpkin’ this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the north end of the park. Julie Nelson discusses details about all the free fall fun planned for the two-hour weekend gathering. Registration is required for carvers. For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkpark.org/museum.php or call 309-788-9536.
Teal Pumpkin Project plus ‘sensational squash’
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares ideas on how to have an safe, allergen-free Halloween and take advantage of the plentiful fall harvest of squash varieties. The Teal Pumpkin Project mission is to consider that 1 in 13 children in the U.S. live with food allergies....
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.
Discussion panel about solar energy in Iowa hits the University of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa College of Law held a panel discussion on the use of solar energy in Iowa on Tuesday. Experts from across the state gathered at the Boyd Law Building to discuss how solar energy impacts the state at the municipal, county, and state levels.
Inauguration for Augustana College’s new president in Rock Island this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s homecoming weekend for Augustana College and the celebration if more exciting this year as Augie will be swearing-in its new president. Andrea Talentino was confirmed late last year by the Board of Trustees and she will be sworn-in as the 9th president in college history.
‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
