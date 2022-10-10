ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Recognizing signs of depression

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark October as Mental Health Awareness Month, this segment features a discussion about depression and how to recognize the disorder in yourself or others. Christine Cauwels, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor with Cerebral, addresses questions about depression. Among the talking points:. Depression is more than just...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rededication Ceremony held for Hero Street 8 memorial

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Hero Street rededication ceremony was held Wednesday in Silvis in honor of the 8 men who grew up on the street and gave their lives serving in the Armed Forces. “You get together and realize you’re not alone and that there are others that have...
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

New Program at Black Hawk College

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - A new manufacturing program, called Ignite, came to Black Hawk College. This program was the result of Black Hawk College, Deere & Co. and the Safer Foundation partnering together. Richard Bush, the Associate Vice President for Economic and Work Force Development, stated, “Ignite is a program...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Clinton held a public forum to discuss safety in the community and in schools. Booths for organizations such as March for our Lives and addiction support groups lined the auditorium at Clinton Community College Wednesday. All organizations involved were spreading the message that no matter what, resources are always available.
CLINTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
Moline, IL
Health
State
Illinois State
Moline, IL
Society
City
Moline, IL
KWQC

Nest Café on QCT at 11

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Almost 9% of Scott County residents are food insecure and roughly 11% of Rock Island County residents are food insecure. However, a local restaurant is working to change that by offering delicious food on a pay-what-you-can basis. Elly Vos, Director of Culinary Operations at Nest Café,...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

DCSD seeking community input

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. Dr. Bill Langley explains how new research has changed thinking in the medical community. After a brief period of clearing we could see a few more...
CLINTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Charity#Senior Health#General Health#Qc Walk#Vibrant Arena#Americans
KWQC

DCSD seeks community input on the district’s facility needs

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is asking residents to fill out a facility improvement plan survey. One of the goals is to make Davenport a “destination district” for years to come. “The Davenport school district engaged with [an architecture group] about 1.5 years ago...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Early snowfalls in the QCA

Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Muscatine Grandview Avenue reconstruction project update

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A large section of the Grandview Avenue reconstruction project respected to be finished in the next couple of weeks, according to city officials. The first lane of the Sampson Street intersection with Grandview Avenue was poured Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the City of Muscatine.
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Charities
KWQC

Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Scott County considering creating new department, merger with MEDIC EMS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors voted to direct staff to look into what it would take to create a new county-operated ambulance, essentially merging with MEDIC EMS. Earlier this year MEDIC asked Scott Sounty to consider taking its assets to create a new county department...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Holey Stumpkin! Fall gathering at Black Hawk Historic Site set for Saturday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Black Hawk State Historic Site is hosting ‘Holey Stumpkin’ this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the north end of the park. Julie Nelson discusses details about all the free fall fun planned for the two-hour weekend gathering. Registration is required for carvers. For more information, visit https://www.blackhawkpark.org/museum.php or call 309-788-9536.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Teal Pumpkin Project plus ‘sensational squash’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee, shares ideas on how to have an safe, allergen-free Halloween and take advantage of the plentiful fall harvest of squash varieties. The Teal Pumpkin Project mission is to consider that 1 in 13 children in the U.S. live with food allergies....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train back after 2-year hiatus

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years. The train will raise money, food, and awareness for local food banks in communities along the Canadian Pacific network, according to a media release. During the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the Holiday Train held virtual concerts in place of in-person stops.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

‘A Quiet Place’ writers to open movie theater, rooftop bar, downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two filmmakers from Bettendorf are behind a plan to transform a vacant building downtown Davenport into a movie theater and social space. ‘The Last Picture House’ will be a two-story movie theater with a social lounge, cocktail bar, and rooftop bar once complete. The theater will be at the corner of 2nd and Iowa Streets in downtown Davenport. The building has sat vacant since the 2019 flood, according to the owner.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy