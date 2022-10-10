Read full article on original website
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka
Belva May (Schwingel) Studnicka went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was 90 years old from Blue River, Platteville, and Lancaster. Belva was born May 29th, 1932, she was the fourth child born to Roy and Rose (Meade) Schwingel in Blue River, Wisconsin. She graduated from Blue River High School in 1950 and also attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and received her Bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Belva received the Lord Jesus as her Savior on July 8, 1958, and for most of her life worshipped with the saints at the Beetown Gospel Hall. On August 2, 1959, she married Frank Studnicka of Blue River, WI. Her teaching experiences were in Hanson Rural School-WI, Brindley Rural School-WI, Wolcott School-MI, Quito Ecuador-South America, Rio Elementary-WI, Tyler School-WI, Hazel Green Elementary-WI, Lincoln School-WI and Platteville-WI. She enjoyed refinishing furniture, knitting, sewing, gardening, cooking and reading.
Betty Elaine Brereton
LODI – Betty Elaine Brereton, age 93, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Haven Hills. She was born on March 12, 1929, in Mt. Horeb, the daughter of Theodore and Ruth (Heiser) Thompson. Betty graduated from Barneveld High School in 1947. On Nov. 3, 1956, she...
Suzanne Eileen Ennis
DODGEVILLE – Suzanne Eileen Ennis, age 59, of Dodgeville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born on March 26, 1963, in Bellview, Wash., the daughter of James and Catherine (Davis) Ennis. Suzanne attended Walden High School in...
Margaret Retrum
Margaret Retrum passed away October 2, 2022, at Our House Memory Care, Richland Center, WI. Margaret was born July 30, 1923, near Argyle, Wisconsin to parents Carl and Barbara Wenger, who had immigrated from Switzerland. Margaret grew up in Argyle, graduated from Argyle High School and attended secretarial school in Madison. She married Robert Retrum in 1943, and after the war they settled in Richland Center where Robert opened his office of Chiropractic. Margaret helped Robert in this and other endeavors over many years.
Janet Marie Gerken
Janet Marie Gerken, 81, of Richland Center died on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Harvest Guest Home, where she had been a resident for the past 6 years. She was born on October 17, 1940, the daughter of Archie and Fern (Henthorn) Gerken. Janet graduated from Richland Center High School in 1959. She worked behind the candy counter at Schultz Brothers Dime Store until it closed. Janet then worked at the Richland Hospital in housekeeping until her retirement.
Coach of the Week: Westfield’s Kirk Kangas
WESTFIELD, Wis. — Kirk Kangas had one goal when he took over the Westfield football program: change the culture. He didn’t win a game during his first two seasons, but after seeing success last year his team has bought in to his message of “Pioneer Family”. And now they’re 1-win away from ending a 9-year playoff drought.
6 birdie performance leads Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker to Division 1 individual title
MADISON, Wis. — Waunakee’s Izzi Stricker is going home a state champion. The junior sank 6 birdies and carded a 70 on day 2 of the 2022 girls state golf tournament, helping her claim the Division 1 individual title. She finished -1 overall, two shots better than second.
