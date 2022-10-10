Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge’s father has funny question for the slugger
Aaron Judge just became the first person in over two decades to hit more than 60 home runs in a single season, but the New York Yankees star’s father was not all that impressed with the feat. Judge said earlier this week that his father, Wayne, has been been...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Manny Machado had trash talk for MLB Hall of Famer after Padres’ Game 2 win
Manny Machado was in full “Are you not entertained?” mode after Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday. Machado and the San Diego Padres evened their playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a crucial 5-3 victory at Dodger Stadium. After the game, Baseball Hall of Famer...
Yankees' Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR
NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson didn’t run hard. He didn’t answer questions about it, either. The veteran slugger went into a home run trot too soon — and his latest failure to hustle turned into an embarrassing out in the playoffs. Leading off the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night, Donaldson sent an opposite-field drive to right against Cleveland starter Cal Quantrill with the score tied 1-all. Certain the ball would clear the short porch at Yankee Stadium, Donaldson put his head down and slapped hands with first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband
Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst
Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game
MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
Ex-Yankees, Mets, Rutgers star Todd Frazier names the team to beat in the MLB playoffs
The NLDS and the ALDS are underway, and people are making their World Series picks. Former MLB star Todd Frazier is the latest to signal out a team to beat in the playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what the N.J. native said on ESPN’s “Get...
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
Dodgers Fans Enjoyed Their Postseason Win By Fighting Each Other
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career
A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
Blame Rob Manfred for Yankees-Guardians Game 2 postponement
There will be no New York Yankees baseball on Thursday, folks. We’re extremely sorry. Still waiting on that apology from commissioner Rob Manfred, though, because this occurrence is without a doubt his fault. Inclement weather postponed the Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2, which will now be played on Friday at...
Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
Yankees’ injury updates: Ron Marinaccio, Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, DJ LeMahieu
NEW YORK — The Yankees’ reinforcements are gathering in the South. Reliever Ron Marinaccio, starting pitcher Frankie Montas and left fielder Andrew Benintendi are heading to the team’s player development complex in Tampa work out in the possibility all three could be activated for next round of the playoffs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nationals might non-tender ex-Yankees slugger, report says
Luke Voit could be packing his bags. Again. The former New York Yankees first baseman ended the 2022 season with the Nationals, following the trade deadline deal which shipped him to Washington as part of the Juan Soto swap with the San Diego Padres. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Guardians beat Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings to even ALDS
NEW YORK -- For the Guardians it was worth the wait. They spent six days in New York, arriving on Sunday after sweeping the Rays in the wild card series. In those six days they played just two games in the ALDS because of off days and a rainout. But they won the game they needed to win, beating the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday.
FanSided
291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4