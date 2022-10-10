ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Girls Inc. celebrates International Day of the Girl

By Travis Teich, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The world celebrates being a girl for International Day of the Girl. And with it, comes Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest ‘s luncheon on Tuesday.

It’s at the Hilton in downtown Portland.

Girls Inc. CEO Cyreena Boston Ashby and the event’s keynote speaker Jenny Nguyen, owner of the Sports Bra, joined AM Extra to share more.

