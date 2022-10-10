ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
#Trooper#Walt Disney World
Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out

For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1. The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.
FLORIDA STATE
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots

PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
SAN LUIS, AZ
What impact do hurricanes have on real estate deals?

In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida, the real estate industry hasn’t been immune to its impact. On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on the impact hurricanes have on the industry. New listings are also featured by realtors.
FLORIDA STATE
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
ARIZONA STATE

