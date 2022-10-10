Read full article on original website
Recent hires at Cape Coral Police Department accept bonuses at DeSantis news conference
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday morning in Cape Coral, officiating while six recent hires of the city’s police department accepted $5,000 bonus checks from the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program. The governor — departing somewhat from a recent...
Florida Farmworkers Association hosts Orange County drive-up food drive
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Farmworkers Association hosted a food drive on Wednesday at their Apopka office to provide resources for those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane victims were able to pull into the group’s parking lot and have donations placed into their vehicles. [TRENDING: NASA sets...
Deputies investigating after man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in St. Cloud on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said they responded to an “unknown problem” at 3785 Henry J Ave., across the street from Velma’s Diner. [TRENDING:...
Missing Georgia toddler believed to be dead; mother named primary suspect, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – A 20-month-old boy who was reported missing on Oct. 5 in Georgia is believed to be dead, according to the Chatham County Police Department. In a series of posts on its social media accounts, the department stated on Wednesday that Leilani Simon, the boy’s mother, was named “as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.” No arrests have been made nor charges filed at time of writing, according to the statements.
Federal prosecutors try to prove Central Florida Oath Keepers encouraged violence on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The trial of two Central Florida members of the Oath Keepers completed its second week with prosecutors attempting to show that they conspired to engage in violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Kelly Meggs, of Dunnellon, and Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, are charged with seditious conspiracy with...
Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Strong cold front next week could usher in the dry season for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first big cold front of the season is right around the corner. On the heels of a weak cold front that will have the upcoming weekend feeling comfortable, a much stronger cold front may send Floridians digging for their jackets by the middle of next week.
‘They know where the money is:’ Fraud could cost Florida homeowners, carriers billions
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly three dozen contractors with a criminal past have started a door-to-door campaign to Florida homes damaged by Hurricane Ian, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). NICB CEO David Glawe said his agents have already tracked 35 companies with a history of fraud operating...
Tax ‘holiday’ gas price savings wiped out
For the first time, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida on Thursday topped the price before a gas-tax “holiday” began Oct. 1. The AAA auto club said the statewide average price Thursday was $3.40 a gallon, a penny higher than at the end of September.
Arizona woman gets 30 days in jail for collecting 4 ballots
PHOENIX – A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail and two years’ probation, with the judge saying he did not think she had accepted responsibility for her crime. The sentence for...
What impact do hurricanes have on real estate deals?
In the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian throughout Florida, the real estate industry hasn’t been immune to its impact. On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on the impact hurricanes have on the industry. New listings are also featured by realtors.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX – Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one...
