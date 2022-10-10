Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
Register Citizen
Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
Register Citizen
Winsted Y's director brings community together
WINSTED — On a bright Tuesday afternoon, YMCA Director Caitlin Vinuelas was in her office, checking her email. The Y was quiet, but it was a brief respite before children would arrive for after-school activities. In the first-floor weight room, a few members worked out on machines. A repairman was fixing a bit of tile in the Y's pool, where a swim team soon will fill the space with splashes, laughter and encouragement.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Register Citizen
Torrington's Vic Muschell honored as Italian Mayor of the Day
TORRINGTON — A happy crowd of well-wishers gathered in the civic center at Coe Memorial Park Wednesday morning to honor Victor "Vic" Muschell, the city's attorney and a longtime volunteer, as UNICO Torrington's Italian Mayor of the Day. His son-in-law, Brian Mattiello, spoke about Muschell's contributions to the city...
Register Citizen
Reluctant New Haven Alder Claudia Herrera takes over, aims to give Ward 9 a voice
NEW HAVEN — Claudia Herrera may be a reluctant Ward 9 alder, and she sees herself as a temporary solution, but she couldn't bear to leave her Fair Haven neighborhood and her East Rock-Fair Haven ward without a voice. "If we don't have a voice, who's going to look...
Register Citizen
Route set for dredging Saugatuck River
WESTPORT — Town and federal officials are looking at how to better use the Saugatuck River and downtown, both of which will be enhanced with the upcoming dredging of the river and the ongoing Reconnecting the Riverfront project. Both initiatives recently took a step forward. This week, First Selectwoman...
Register Citizen
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven
New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
Register Citizen
Fairfield approves plans for animal hospital on Hillside Road
FAIRFIELD — A proposed veterinary hospital got approval from the Town Plan and Zoning Commission Tuesday night after it was denied last year. Greenfield Animal Hospital was seeking a special permit application as well as a zoning change to allow them to move their operations from 212 Hillside Road to 40 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill area. The plan is to build a 6,289-square-foot animal hospital on an acre or so currently occupied by a church.
Register Citizen
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Register Citizen
Norwalk receives $2M grant to repair areas near transit hubs
NORWALK — The city will receive $2 million in state funding to pave six streets and repair infrastructure, including underground utilities and storm water management. The $2 million is part of $6.8 million total distributed across five municipalities, according to a statement by Gov. Ned Lamont released this week.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Register Citizen
Shelton's Old Mill Road deal in 'limbo,' says Mayor Mark Lauretti
SHELTON — The city’s purchase of 26 acres of open space off Old Mill Road is in “limbo,” according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. The Board of Aldermen, at a meeting in February, approved the purchase of the parcel from Wells Holdings, LLC, for $1.29 million. But...
Register Citizen
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police officers remembered at vigil as 'remarkable men'
BRISTOL — Close to 1,000 mourners filled the auditorium of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to honor the lives of two Bristol police officers killed in an apparent ambush Wednesday night. In a vigil at the high school, attendees remembered Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy,...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield to vote on $4.1 million in American Rescue Plan projects next week
NEW FAIRFIELD — Taxpayers will decide if the town’s federal COVID-19 relief money will be used to fund 10 proposed projects during a referendum next week. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at the New Fairfield Senior Center on Route 37. The date of the referendum was set during a special town meeting Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Slain Bristol police sergeant was 'big ball of joy,' brother says
BRISTOL — Six years ago, police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, one of two officers fatally shot Wednesday night, paid tribute to another local cop who was killed while responding to a domestic dispute. The ceremony outside the department on Main Street honored three Bristol officers, James McNamee, James Burns and...
Register Citizen
Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location
SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
