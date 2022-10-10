Milwaukee-born and former University of Wisconsin runner Emily Sisson sets marathon record for American women

Milwaukee-born Emily Sisson demolished an American marathon record when she crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 29 seconds in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

Sisson broke Keira D'Amato's record by 43 seconds (set in Houston earlier this year) and placed second overall in the event, behind native Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich (2:14:18).

Sisson attended high school in Missouri but returned to the state of her birth to begin her college career when she competed as a freshman at the University of Wisconsin. She earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year in cross country and earned All-American status when she took second at the NCAA Great Lakes regional and third at the Big Ten championships. Sisson transferred to Providence College thereafter.

Sisson posed for a photo with D'Amato and previous record holders Deena Kastor and Joan Benoit Samuelson after the race. Kastor set the mark in 2006 and held the record until D'Amato's run earlier this year.

The 30-year-old Sisson also competed in the Tokyo Olympics in track and field after winning the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials. She took 10th in Japan at that event, three spots ahead of Amery native (and UW alumna) Alicia Monson.

Wisconsin's Molly Seidel took third in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo to claim a shocking bronze medal.

Earlier this year, Sisson also broke the USA women's half-marathon record in Indianapolis at the USATF Half Marathon championships, registering 1:07.11. Chicago marked Sisson's second career marathon. She trains in Arizona.

