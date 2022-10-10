Read full article on original website
Man throws girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks cops during arrest
A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he attacked his 24-year-old girlfriend at a Brooklyn subway station, throwing her onto the subway tracks and robbing her, authorities said.
Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card
More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
NYC police seek 6 'witnesses' in brutal murder, dismemberment of Brooklyn woman found stuffed into suitcases
The New York Police Department is seeking one man and five women deemed witnesses to the murder of 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson, who was found dismembered and stuffed into suitcases.
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother slams Colorado police over handling of Chloe Campbell disappearance
The half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey — a six-year-old girl who was murdered in 1996 and whose killer was never caught — has crticised the Boulder, Colorado, police department for its handling of the disappearance of Chloe Campbell.John Ramsey lashed out at the department on Twitter. "Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD," he wrote, linking to an article about an 18-year-old cold case the DPD solved. Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramseyhttps://t.co/yvayFj6XzY— John Andrew Ramsey (@JRamsey_Truth) October 6, 2022 Mr Ramsey also told The Daily...
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Headless body found in luggage ID’d as woman missing more than 40 years, NY cops say
The woman was last seen leaving work before she was reported missing in 1980, according to New York state police.
Essence
Three Officers To Face Trial For Death Of Third Grader Killed After Football Game
Brian Devaney, Devon Smith, and Sean Dolan, were charged in January with voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. Three former police officers have been charged with killing an eight-year-old when they fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left a high school football game in 2021. A Philadelphia judge ruled on Monday that the three will face trial on manslaughter charges.
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson knew she wanted to go to beauty school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to train to be a hairstylist. She planned to go to business school to open and run her salon.
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
Suitcases Full of Body Parts Discovered in NYC Apartment
After responding for a "wellness check" of a 22-year-old woman, the NYPD found "two suitcases containing human remains."
Tennessee boy walking with parents is punched in face at random near Central Park
A 17-year-old boy who was visiting Central Park with his parents on Wednesday afternoon was punched in the face at random by a man who ran off after the attack, police said.
Woman, 42, arrested in fatal stabbing of man, 55, on Bronx bus; male suspect still at large
A man was stabbed to death by a man and woman aboard an MTA bus in the Bronx on Sunday night—the first fatal transit stabbing in 10 days.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
New York woman, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters' on his forearm in motel they lived in
A New York woman has been arrested after allowing her 10-year-old son to get a large tattoo of his name in block letters across his forearm, police said. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and released on an appearance ticket. The boy was staying...
New York Post
Victim of brutal NYC subway attack reveals gruesome injuries, rips into Mayor Adams
The mom of five who was mercilessly pummeled by a homeless maniac at a Queens subway station revealed her gruesome injuries Tuesday — while issuing a desperate plea to Mayor Eric Adams. “Our city needs major help,’’ said Elizabeth Gomes after removing her sunglasses to show her injuries from...
6 Women In Neon Green Leotards Attack 2 New York Subway Riders
A video shows the group punching two 19-year-old women on a subway train near Times Square on Sunday.
3 sought after woman killed in car attack during Queens street brawl
The NYPD is searching for multiple people after a woman was fatally mowed down in a car attack in Queens last weekend. Police released new video of the trio Friday in the killing of 31-year-old Tiara Graham, of Brooklyn.
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung of India's rigid caste hierarchy, and were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field near their house in Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said. Dalits — formerly known as “untouchables” — are victims of thousands of attacks each year. According to human rights organizations, Dalit women are particularly vulnerable to caste-based discrimination and...
