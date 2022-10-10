Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Telehealth-Based Therapy Is Having a Moment
A lot of mental health treatment is taking place through telehealth now, a delivery method that got turbocharged during the pandemic. Often, patients receive their therapy—and their prescriptions—by way of their smartphones. There’s a lot of good, and a fair amount of bad, about this trend. The...
psychologytoday.com
Why Seeking Help for Bipolar Disorder Can Be a Sign of Strength
This is part 5 of a 5-part series about my service and success, followed by mental health disaster, recovery, and a new life. Bipolar disorder can strike anyone, regardless of gender, race, education, or class, from pre-teens into our sixties. It is an equal opportunity disorder and can, at its worst, destroy lives and health, marriages and families, careers, friendships, finances, and more.
psychologytoday.com
10 Action Steps for Parents to Manage Kids' Screen Time
Start managing your child's screen time by modeling and involvement, not restrictions. Recognize that the enemy is not your child. Technology companies are geniuses at keeping your kids and you on screens. If communication, collaboration, and structuring around screen time is a failure, consider owning the technology and more restrictions.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Can You Develop a Trauma Bond Attachment as a Result of Abuse?
Stockholm syndrome was coined to explain why captives sometimes defended their captors. Trauma bonding is a related, derivative concept, used to explain why individuals stay in relationship with, and defend, abusive partners/parents. Without much further research and careful study, these concepts are best viewed as urban myths and untested psychological...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective
Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Health Matters
Individual health is not solely determined by biological or behavioral factors within one’s control but also by a layer of interacting systems. Certain social, societal, and natural environments can be either more or less conducive to mental health. Mental health is physical health and vice versa. It is not...
psychologytoday.com
Understanding Loss: Grief and Attachment Theory
Grief is an instinctive response which helps to facilitate safety and survival. Loss can threaten core beliefs formed from early childhood experiences. An awareness of attachment theory can support us in becoming less judgmental and more patient with others' expressions of grief. The relationship between grief and attachment theory is...
psychologytoday.com
5 Early Signs of Dementia
While some forms of cognitive decline are common signs of aging, others may predict a future diagnosis of dementia. Scientists are just now beginning to figure out which symptoms are most predictive of Alzheimer's disease and neurodegenerative conditions. It's important to know that even healthy people can experience mild versions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
How Feelings Can Change Our Memories
We sometimes need to remember things differently from how they happened to protect ourselves from hurt. Sometimes, when a memory keeps cropping up, focusing on the emotions behind it can be helpful. Digging deeper to find if our memories are accurate can free us from the impact they make on...
psychologytoday.com
Chronic Illness and the Body
Chronic illness can cause us to have complicated feelings about our body. Trauma-informed yoga principles can improve our relationship with our body. Inner resources, physical safety, self-regulation, and mindful grit can be cultivated. Broken. Decrepit. Wounded. Untrustworthy. Gross. Unlikeable. If you live with chronic illness, choose three adjectives that describe...
psychologytoday.com
Preoccupied Attachment and Emotional Circuit Breakers
People with preoccupied styles struggle to turn down the amount of emotional input coming into their brains. Not being able to turn down or tune out negative emotions is like not having a circuit breaker in an electrical system. To cope with relationship ambiguity identify triggers, challenge them with counterevidence,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Stay Motivated in Tough Times
We can't always stay hopeful under duress but there are ways to stay motivated. Emotions influence our interpretation but one can be a hopeful realist. It's useful to stick to your guns on one carefully chosen goal and be adaptive in how you try to reach it. It's not the...
psychologytoday.com
Why Estrangement Reconciliation Is Often Within Reach
There are many pathways to adult-child estrangement beyond parental abuse. Therapists sometimes endorse estrangement from parents who are actually open to feedback and work. Parenting is not the only cause of mental illness. In a recent post here, my colleague Peg Streep wrote that parent-adult child reconciliation is often impossible....
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
What Is Perinatal OCD?
Obsessive-compulsive disorder during pregnancy and postpartum, or perinatal OCD, affects 7 to 11 percent of new moms. A primary indicator for P-OCD is a recurring cycle of obsessions and compulsions. There are effective medication and non-medication approaches for the treatment of P-OCD. While most people have at least heard of...
psychologytoday.com
How COVID Increased Teacher Burnout
Teachers’ work hours remained consistent throughout the pandemic, but time spent on different activities has shifted. The top reasons for leaving teaching were the same both before and during the pandemic. Teachers' feelings during specific professional activities (working with administrators) underwent changes during the pandemic. Teachers can slash work...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Comfortable With the Discomfort of Hearing Loss
One of the reasons hearing loss is so frustrating is that it can't be controlled. Letting others know about one's hearing loss and asking them to assist can improve many listening situations. Adjusting what one can control, rather than focusing on frustration or anger, creates better communication. One of the...
psychologytoday.com
Is Memory Transfer Possible?
Research into whether memories could be transferred from one individual to another is rooted in the study of flatworms known as planarians. When these worms regenerated brains after decapitation, they appeared to retain training they'd received before losing their heads. Whether worms who ate other worms acquired their memories is...
psychologytoday.com
Action vs. Contemplation? Finding Answers in Empathy
Action and contemplation are entwined and interdependent. Our empathy and connection to others defines so much of what we think about and do. There are longstanding “careless thoughts” in human history that still trap us. College students are thinking about what field they wish to major in, how...
psychologytoday.com
New Study Finds Brain Network for Resilience in Depression
Two distinct brain networks found to be associated with increased vs. decreased symptoms of depression. A “resilience” network associated with less depression coincided with nodes of the default mode network. A “risk” network associated with more depression coincided with nodes of the salience network. It is...
psychologytoday.com
The Guilt That Women Suffer
Women's inherent attunement to other people’s experiences often becomes something we use against ourselves. Many women believe they're bad if they fail to make everyone happy. When you notice that you’re turning against yourself and falling down the self-blame hole, stop and offer yourself kindness. Women struggle mightily...
Comments / 0