ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter with two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” said North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks in a press release. “We’re so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Twinsburg, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ohio Diagnostic#Quest Diagnostics Inc#Summa Health#Dgx
Cleveland.com

Yes on the Cleveland Metroparks replacement levy: endorsement editorial

Any assessment of the Cleveland area’s all-important ability to attract and keep new residents and businesses has to include the Cleveland Metroparks’ remarkably successful management of miles of lakefront and some of the region’s most-visited and beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The need for places where people can go to leaf-peep, swim, hike or listen to the soothing sounds of lapping water and croaking frogs became evident during the pandemic -- “resulting in the highest park visitation on record,” according to the Metroparks.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues

AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all

GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy