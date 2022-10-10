Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
UH makes cuts to lower expenses by more than $100 million, eliminating more than 400 positions
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Facing a net a net operating loss of $184.6 million over the first eight months of 2022, University Hospitals announced personnel and other cuts that will lower expenses by more than $100 million, the hospital system announced late Wednesday. UH is laying off 117 administrative employees,...
Walmart unveils newly remodeled Supercenter in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Shoppers at the North Olmsted Walmart will get to see the newly remodeled Supercenter with two days of festivities planned at the Brookpark Road store. “Our store has been serving the North Olmsted community since 1995,” said North Olmsted Walmart store manager Vironica Parks in a press release. “We’re so excited to invite the community to join us in the celebration.
A runner’s freak collision with a deer in a park nearly costs her an ear: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- She was in her final loop of a trail race in Geauga County’s Observatory Park when Rebecca Heasley felt the impact of what turned out to be a deer kick to the head. We’re talking about Heasley’s freak collision with wildlife that nearly cost her an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cuyahoga County executive candidates stake out vastly different positions on transit, biking, urban planning
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Biking, transit, pedestrian-friendly design, and the powerful link between land use, transportation, and economic opportunity usually aren’t top-of-mind issues in political campaigns. But for an hour Thursday evening, those topics headlined a debate at Goldhorn Brewery on Cleveland’s East Side in the Cuyahoga County executive...
Tower City, JACK Casino insurance company seeks $36 million for water damage, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The insurance company for Tower City and JACK Cleveland Casino is seeking $36 million for water damage caused after the building’s fire-protection system broke, according to a lawsuit. Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Cleveland against Barberton-based S.A. Comunale Co....
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Seven Hills purchases second Rockside Road property with eye on economic development
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- City Council this week approved the $275,000 purchase of a .5-acre lot with a house on Rockside Road. The upcoming acquisition is tied to the city’s $320,000 purchase three years ago of a .74-acre Crossview Road corner home, a site that in the future will be used to create a right-turn-only lane for drivers headed east on Rockside Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes on the Cleveland Metroparks replacement levy: endorsement editorial
Any assessment of the Cleveland area’s all-important ability to attract and keep new residents and businesses has to include the Cleveland Metroparks’ remarkably successful management of miles of lakefront and some of the region’s most-visited and beautiful parks and green spaces, including the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The need for places where people can go to leaf-peep, swim, hike or listen to the soothing sounds of lapping water and croaking frogs became evident during the pandemic -- “resulting in the highest park visitation on record,” according to the Metroparks.
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for $1.1 million or more in September; see what topped the list
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ten Cuyahoga County homes sold for at least $1.1 million in September, including the highest sale in Cuyahoga County since 2018, a $7 million home in Lakewood. Cities with multiple home sales of at least $1.1 million were Hunting Valley, Shaker Heights, and Solon, with two...
North Olmsted launches ‘Safe & Healthy Homes’ and ‘Fix Our Fronts’ initiatives
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Announced earlier this year as part of North Olmsted’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding were two programs aimed at reinvesting in neighborhoods and catalyzing economic development. Launched in late September, the “Safe & Healthy Homes” home repair program, in conjunction with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
Jill Flagg Lanzinger for the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 11 term: endorsement editorial
The decision by 9th Ohio District Appellate Judge Lynne Callahan after the May 3 primary to end her 25-year judicial career and retire after one term on the appellate court, rather than continue her re-election bid, set off the political equivalent of musical chairs. GOP leaders from the four counties...
Democratic State Rep. Emilia Sykes contests open 13th congressional district seat with Republican Madison Gesiotto Gilbert: See where they stand on the issues
AKRON, Ohio – Ohio’s reshuffled congressional districts dealt the Akron area a rare prize: one of the state’s few congressional districts that could be won by either political party. An established name in Ohio Democratic politics – state Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron – is grappling to win it against first-time Republican candidate Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of North Canton.
North Olmsted City Schools promoting the importance of passing Issue 8
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- A new-money tax is what’s at stake in North Olmsted, where voters are being asked to approve North Olmsted City Schools’ Issue 8 on the Nov. 8 ballot. The combined 7.8-mill operating levy and bond issue -- which if approved will cost the owner...
The cheating fishermen lose their boat and face prison terms now that criminal charges are filed: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two anglers after weights were discovered inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. We’re talking about how Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania lost their boat and face felony charges on Today in Ohio.
Spirit Airlines is pulling out of Akron-Canton Airport after all
GREEN, Ohio – Spirit Airlines, which suspended service at the Akron-Canton Airport in June, won’t return to the airport after all, according to an airport official. Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of marketing and air service development, said Spirit informed the airport late Wednesday that it would not resume service at the Summit County airport. Earlier on Wednesday, Dalpiaz told The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com that Spirit was merely postponing its return to the airport until May.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0