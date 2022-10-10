The Florida State Seminoles suffered their second straight loss last Saturday, this time in heart-breaking fashion. It was an up-and-down game for the the offensive line, with North Carolina State having early success in pass rushing. However, the offensive line opened up the running game allowing Florida State to jump out to a first half lead. From there, we all know the results of the second half which saw NC State shut down the FSU offensive line. Left tackle Robert Scott returned from injury. At right guard, Darius Washington and D’Mitri Emmanuel split snaps before Washington left the game with a possible injury.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO