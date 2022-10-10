Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: A look at FSU offensive line advanced analytics
The Florida State Seminoles suffered their second straight loss last Saturday, this time in heart-breaking fashion. It was an up-and-down game for the the offensive line, with North Carolina State having early success in pass rushing. However, the offensive line opened up the running game allowing Florida State to jump out to a first half lead. From there, we all know the results of the second half which saw NC State shut down the FSU offensive line. Left tackle Robert Scott returned from injury. At right guard, Darius Washington and D’Mitri Emmanuel split snaps before Washington left the game with a possible injury.
Clemson vs. Florida State Prediction: Tigers Aim for Seventh Straight Win Over Seminoles
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Clemson Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles (FSU) game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Wednesday’s Practice Report: Pump in the Noise, FSU’s WRs can be an Issue
Most of Clemson’s roster has never played at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium before, which should add a little intrigue to the fourth-ranked Tigers’ ACC showdown against the Seminoles on Saturday night.
Tomahawk Nation
No. 4 FSU soccer pounds No. 12 Duke
No. 4 Florida State (10-1-2, 6-1 ACC) defeated no. 12 Duke (10-4, 5-2 ACC) by a 5-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex. Duke generated the first dangerous chance of the game. In the 11th minute Michelle Cooper won the ball from Lauren Flynn on the left side of the box. Cooper immediately crossed the ball into the six where Mackenzie Pluck tried to redirect it on goal. However, her shot was deflected out by Ran Iwai.
FSU football: 2023 DB commit Ja’Bril Rawls receives rankings boost
One thing you’ve consistently heard me say about the FSU football coaching staff is they are great talent evaluators. They don’t pay attention to who has how many stars or who has offered because they are not afraid to trust their evaluations. A prime example is 2023 defensive...
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Clemson
In what should be another rocking environment, the 4-2 Florida State Seminoles welcome the undefeated Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally broadcast on ABC. Clemson weathered two tough matchups against Wake Forest and NC State prior to easily dispatching Boston College last weekend. The Tigers will also welcome back several key players from injury to be at near-full strength just in time for the FSU game, because of course they will.
Tomahawk Nation
Reacts Survey: Evaluating FSU ahead of Clemson game
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Florida State Seminoles football (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is in the midst of a two-game...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU Softball Rewind: 2022 vs. Clemson, 2018 vs. LSU
Florida State football welcomes the Clemson Tigers to Tallahassee this weekend, meaning our rewind should reflect our ACC opponent from Death Valley. With FSU softball playing the Tigers for just the first time last season, this week’s rewind will be sort of a “choose your own adventure.” Below are the game recaps from all four wins against the Tigers in 2022, followed by a recap of the 2018 super regional against the LSU Tigers.
fsunews.com
FSU alumni donates $2.7 million to the College of Business
FSU has recently received a generous donation of $2.7 million to the College of Business. Scott Price, Tampa-based founder and CEO of A-LIGN and second-generation FSU College of Business Alumni, has given back to his alma mater in hopes of building a brighter future for students. The 2.7 million dollar...
JamBase
Gov’t Mule & Mike Campbell Have A ‘Breakdown’ In Tallahassee
Gov’t Mule continued a run of shows with support from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs with a concert in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday night. Once again Campbell, the former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers/current Fleetwood Mac guitarist, came out to assist Mule on a pair of covers. Campbell,...
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’
‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Karl to move south in Bay of Campeche
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Karl maintains its pattern of slow movement while showing more opportunities to strengthen late Wednesday. Karl is located about 240 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, and, for the time being, is moving north at 2 mph. Highest winds increased to 60 mph Wednesday...
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee City Manager endorses Loranne Ausley in new radio ad
Ausley has advocated for state workers, abortion rights, Black history and local infrastructure, says Anita Favors. In her second new radio ad in as many days, Sen. Loranne Ausley is unveiling a new endorsement, this one from former Tallahassee City Manager Anita Favors. Favors retired as City Manager in November...
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
Florida man walking 1,000 miles to raise epilepsy awareness. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Oct. 12. First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Oct. 11. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at...
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
WCTV
Man stabbed to death outside Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Tallahassee Walgreens Thursday night, said a Leon County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Deputies reportedly responded to the call just after 8 p.m. at the store located near the intersection of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
WCTV
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
