Destination Hilliard: Hilliard has Halloween haunts and more this month

By Samantha Brill
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
After two years of atypical Octobers in Hilliard, this year, there are a host of events to celebrate the season! On the heels of a successful city of Hilliard Fall Festival and a fun kickoff to the Ohio State football season at the Crooked Can, Hilliard continues to celebrate.

Events large and small with October flair are listed on the Destination Hilliard website events calendar. Ten Pin Alley’s trivia nights are taking on spooky themes. Bankshot Billiards is hosting a Halloween Jack and Jill Scotch Doubles tournament and the YMCA’s annual trunk-or-treat will be happening at the end of the month.

Oct. 15 is a big day for Hilliard events! HillGarten’s Oktoberfest is taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The first annual Harvest Hustle 5K event, presented by SHED Fitness and Crooked Can, with the help of a Destination Hilliard Tourism Attraction Grant, will take place that same morning. It will offer a great opportunity to burn some calories in anticipation of the Oktoberfest merriment.

The city of Hilliard’s first “Watch and Glow” activity is also slated for Oct. 15, between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Pumpkins (precarved and brought by those registered for the activity) will be launched into the pond at Municipal Park before an outdoor showing of the movie, "Hocus Pocus."

The following weekend, the Hilliard Ohio Historical Society welcomes visitors to the Haunted Village. Halloween tours will take place on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Finally, Destination Hilliard's Halloween Haunt is back and will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m., at Hilliard’s Station Park. Downtown businesses are excited to host ghosts, goblins, princesses and pirates for a morning of trick-or-treat fun!

Come out to this free event that will include a DJ, balloon artists and area businesses distributing candy. Several Downtown Hilliard businesses will also be handing out candy in their places of business, and there will be a skeleton scavenger hunt for an extra dose of family-friendly, spook-tacular fun!

Destination Hilliard:Fall in Hilliard

The event is partially sponsored by Destination Hilliard.

The month’s festivities will close with trick-or-treat for the city of Hilliard on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

With so much fun in store, I know visitors and residents alike will want to get out and enjoy October’s warm days and crisp nights at their favorite “Hilliard Haunts” this spooky season!

Samantha Brill is the tourism marketing coordinator for Destination Hilliard.

