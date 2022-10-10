ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBx7y_0iTFzD4T00

It's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete poll. Now we need your help to determine a winner.

Remember: Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Imlay City volleyball's Makayla Bruman. The freshman finished with 39 assists, seven digs, seven aces and one kill in the Spartans' 3-1 victory over Armada on Sept. 27.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Griffin Hansel — Port Huron boys soccer: The junior totaled six goals and four assists in the Big Reds' two wins over Hazel Park and New Haven last week.

Sophie Harris — Port Huron Northern girls golf: Harris qualified as an individual for the Division 2 state finals after shooting an 86 at regionals on Oct. 7.

Camden Khon — Armada boys cross country: Khon won the boys race for juniors and seniors at the East Lansing Invitational with his own record time of 16:04.4 on Oct. 6.

Meghan Winston — Marysville volleyball: The senior finished with 51 assists, 22 digs and two aces in the Vikings' 3-2 loss to Utica Eisenhower on Oct. 5.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Huron, MI
Sports
City
Hazel Park, MI
Marysville, MI
Sports
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Marysville, MI
Imlay City, MI
Sports
ClickOnDetroit.com

These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

New wing restaurant in Bloomfield Township seeks extended hours

Those craving late-night chicken wings in northern Bloomfield Township may soon have an option. Opening earlier this summer, the new Wingstop at 1981 S. Telegraph in the Village at Bloomfield shopping center is currently open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant has recently petitioned the township to allow it to remain open later into the evening, instead closing its doors at midnight each day.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
ROYAL OAK, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie Harris
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Reds#Spartans#Armada#The Big Reds#Division#Utica Eisenhower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots

- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI
The Times Herald

The Times Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

thetimesherald.com is the home page of Port Huron Michigan with in depth and updated Port Huron local news.

 http://thetimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy