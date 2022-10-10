Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

It's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete poll. Now we need your help to determine a winner.

Remember: Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Imlay City volleyball's Makayla Bruman. The freshman finished with 39 assists, seven digs, seven aces and one kill in the Spartans' 3-1 victory over Armada on Sept. 27.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Griffin Hansel — Port Huron boys soccer: The junior totaled six goals and four assists in the Big Reds' two wins over Hazel Park and New Haven last week.

Sophie Harris — Port Huron Northern girls golf: Harris qualified as an individual for the Division 2 state finals after shooting an 86 at regionals on Oct. 7.

Camden Khon — Armada boys cross country: Khon won the boys race for juniors and seniors at the East Lansing Invitational with his own record time of 16:04.4 on Oct. 6.

Meghan Winston — Marysville volleyball: The senior finished with 51 assists, 22 digs and two aces in the Vikings' 3-2 loss to Utica Eisenhower on Oct. 5.

