Wichita Falls, TX

A first-hand account of Hirschi-Graham melee

By Cory Hogue
 4 days ago

There were no winners at Newton Field last Friday night between Graham and Hirschi.

That thought continually went through my mind during the drive back to Wichita Falls. Through most of the first three quarters, the story of the game was about two stops by the Hirschi defense on Graham’s first two drives that eventually led to two touchdowns for the Huskies.

The Huskies held a commanding 24-0 lead with 8:13 remaining in the first half and had momentum on their side. Then Graham settled down, and the game became interesting with 2:03 left in the third quarter following Ty Thompson’s second touchdown run of the night to bring the Steers within 24-14. No one will remember this because of what happened on the ensuing drive.

There was no sense of tension during the pregame from either side. In a group chat with Jonathan Hull and Zach Duncan, I sent a message about the lack of atmosphere during the pregame, which surprised me, considering the rivalry between the teams.

I was unaware of the horrible words written by someone claiming to be from Graham on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Friday app until it was mentioned in the press box. Honestly, I stopped reading the chat on that app years ago because it’s filled with anonymous people who spout continual nonsense. I was aware of what was written in the chat the week before when Decatur beat Hirschi, but I did not feel extra tension before the game began.

Once the game began, emotions started to rise. Hirschi was playing with a wave of anger typical of a solid team that did not play to its expectations the week before, and there were a few solid hits that some in the Graham crowd felt were unsportsmanlike.

Graham’s players responded by equalling Hirschi’s physicality, and the Husky fans followed the Steer fans in expressing their displeasure towards the officials. None of this is unusual on a typical Friday night, especially between two rivals needing a win to open district play.

In the middle of the second quarter, it felt like the game was getting out of control. The officials tried to gain control of the game by calling the game tight. The teams combined for 14 penalties over the final 9:35 of the first half. The temperature on the field and in the stands lowered during the 30-minute halftime and throughout the beginning of the second half.

That is until the fateful drive.

Hirschi began the drive with a 9-yard pass but was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty following the play. Then, two consecutive runs by A’Marion Peterson and a personal foul against Graham gave the Huskies the ball at the Steers 40-yard line.

Another personal foul was assessed against the Huskies following another run by Peterson that lined Hirschi up at its 48-yard line facing second down and 22. Hirschi quarterback Jimmell McFalls rolled to his right and lofted a pass 45-yards downfield.

Graham’s Peyton Kinman intercepted the pass, and he was brought to the ground by Hirschi’s intended receiver. Another member of Graham’s team fell on top of the Huskies player and threw two punches to the body of the intended receiver, as seen in the video from Ben Coker of KFDX.

The next few moments were chaotic. Coaches rushed to separate players in the scuffle while players from both teams left their sidelines to enter the fray. Emotions were at a fever pitch as the teams returned to their sidelines. Coaches and players from both teams encouraged their fans to cheer, and the fans responded in kind.

I don’t know what it feels like to be a member or fan of Hirschi and read so many hateful and racist comments based on the color of someone’s skin. I don’t know if the person who wrote the comments in the chat is from Graham or has any connection to Graham. I don’t know if the words on the app were the cause of the fight. It feels like a fight wouldn’t have happened if punches weren’t thrown, resulting in a player defending himself, followed by players from both sides supporting their teammates.

I did not hear anything out of the ordinary for a Friday night from my place in the press box. That doesn’t mean there weren’t any hateful or racist words used. I was in the area where Hirschi exited the stadium next to the home stands, but there was so much noise between Graham’s fans and Hirschi’s personnel leaving the field that it was difficult to hear anything more than a roar.

I know that following the horrific scene, Graham’s administration and game personnel did everything they could to ensure a safe exit for everyone. Administrators removed all fans from under the stadium and kept them in the stands until Hirschi departed.

Graham superintendent Sonny Cruse stopped me on my way out of the stadium. He was visibly upset about the message on the app and showed me where he had tried to contact someone from Dave Campbell’s to address the message well before the game began.

The District 3-4A Division II District Executive Committee will meet to determine the outcome of the contest, which is sure to leave people unhappy. The UIL will likely hold hearings to determine if any further punishment is warranted against the schools, coaches, or players involved.

No matter what is decided by the DEC or UIL, there were no winners at Newton Field last Friday night between Graham and Hirschi.

LeeAnn Lees
4d ago

Racism just does not belong in our schools, I hope they get to the real bottom of this very sad situation.

