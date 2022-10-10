ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
NEWBERRY, FL
mycbs4.com

GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested for 2017 murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Public Safety
Investigation
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD investigates multiple shootings

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Cruiser plows through fence, hits tree during pursuit along Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remained unclear Thursday night exactly what led to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Jacksonville police along Roosevelt Boulevard. Witnesses told News4JAX the chase involved more than a dozen patrol vehicles that were after the driver of a white pickup truck. Footage from Sky 4 showed a vacant lot off Roosevelt Boulevard just south of Timuquana Road where police cruisers had surrounded a white pickup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

High schools across Florida receive false active shooter phone calls, following disturbing nationwide pattern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At least two Alachua County high schools were at the center of a school shooting hoax Tuesday. Law enforcement received phone calls that active shooters were present at Eastside High School in Gainesville and Santa Fe High School in Alachua. Law enforcement responded to both schools and found that there was no actual threat.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman is going to prison after throwing grease on a co-worker while working at Popeyes. Alachua city police officers arrested 46-year-old Betty Terry in June. Terry used a frying utensil to throw hot grease on a co-worker she was arguing with. The grease, which...
ALACHUA, FL

