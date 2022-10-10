Read full article on original website
Westside High placed on lockdown after police search for armed man in the area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westside High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning due to police activity in the area, Duval County Public Schools said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers were searching at a mobile home park near the school after getting reports of an armed man in the area.
alachuachronicle.com
Second man arrested in Newberry carjacking
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Justin Will Croft, 29, of Live Oak, was arrested in Suwannee County and transferred to the Alachua County Jail this morning. He has been charged with carjacking, along with Justin Lee Rimes, 24, who was arrested on September 21. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded on...
mycbs4.com
GPD needs help identifying witness in Circle K shooting
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help identifying a witness. GPD says that the individual pictured spoke to the victim right before the shooting which happened on Oct.8th at a Circle K located on 1515 N Main St. If you have any information, GPD is encouraging you to...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
WCJB
Six teenagers face criminal charges for three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six teenagers face criminal charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say they had to break up three separate fights at Williston Middle-High School. The fights happened last Wednesday. Deputies say six students between the ages of 13 and 17 are being charged with disruption of...
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies say
A man from Hastings, Florida, was arrested Tuesday along Blanding Boulevard in attempted catalytic converter theft.Getty Images. A man from Hastings, Florida was arrested in Orange Park Tuesday on two charges of burglary, one charge of loitering and one charge of possessing burglary tools.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
WCJB
Gainesville man threatens to stab woman holding a baby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to stab a woman holding an infant. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jonathon Mitchem, 32, on Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault. Deputies say Mitchem got into an argument with the...
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident. Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD investigates multiple shootings
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is investigating six gunfire incidents that occurred over the past week. According to a GPD release sent Monday afternoon, two people were injured and four of the six incidents were reportedly drive-by shootings that are possibly related. On Oct. 4, at 12:08 am., multiple officers...
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
News4Jax.com
Cruiser plows through fence, hits tree during pursuit along Roosevelt Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remained unclear Thursday night exactly what led to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Jacksonville police along Roosevelt Boulevard. Witnesses told News4JAX the chase involved more than a dozen patrol vehicles that were after the driver of a white pickup truck. Footage from Sky 4 showed a vacant lot off Roosevelt Boulevard just south of Timuquana Road where police cruisers had surrounded a white pickup.
wuft.org
High schools across Florida receive false active shooter phone calls, following disturbing nationwide pattern
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At least two Alachua County high schools were at the center of a school shooting hoax Tuesday. Law enforcement received phone calls that active shooters were present at Eastside High School in Gainesville and Santa Fe High School in Alachua. Law enforcement responded to both schools and found that there was no actual threat.
WCJB
Woman goes to prison after assaulting a co-worker with a frying utensil
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua woman is going to prison after throwing grease on a co-worker while working at Popeyes. Alachua city police officers arrested 46-year-old Betty Terry in June. Terry used a frying utensil to throw hot grease on a co-worker she was arguing with. The grease, which...
