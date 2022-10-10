Read full article on original website
Wave 3
LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
Officials investigating recent serious incidents at juvenile detention center in Lyndon
LYNDON, Ky. — A string of serious incidents have occurred at the Jefferson County Regional Juvenile Detention Center recently in Lyndon, all happening within weeks of each other. This has state lawmakers asking hard questions. "On July 31 there was a riot, on August the 14 youth jumped a...
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
LMPD makes arrest in connection to Shively murder nearly eight months later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after a man was shot to death in Louisville, a man is now arrested and charged for the murder. 25-year-old Anthony Taylor was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Louisville Metro Homicide detectives and Kentucky Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, according to a press release.
Ex-Louisville cop involved in fatal Breonna Taylor protest shooting pleads guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville police officer blamed for instigating a conflict that led to the fatal shooting of a Black barbecue restaurant owner during the Breonna Taylor protests has pleaded guilty to using excessive force. Katie R. Crews, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a...
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
WSMV
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
Court date for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with blocking 2nd Street Bridge in 2020 pushed back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The court date for those charged while protesting in wake of Breonna Taylor’s death has been pushed back to November. A group of protesters blocked the Clark Memorial (2nd Street) Bridge in 2020 and hung a banner with Taylor’s portrait with a line reading, “They tried to bury me, but they didn’t know I was a seed.”
wdrb.com
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
Man charged in February killing of former Metro Corrections cellmate in Taylor-Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police say they have made an arrest in connection with a February homicide. Hunter Thrasher, 23, has been charged with murder. Police said the incident happened on February 3 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue. According to court documents, police found the body of...
Man arrested for reportedly kidnapping man in Little Caesars parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man allegedly forced another man into his car in a Little Caesars parking lot, drove him to a park and left him there. According to court documents, Rudolph Yearby forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint, drove him to another location and stole his cash by 'force.'
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Wave 3
Man arrested after robbery, kidnapping outside Louisville pizza restaurant
New ordinance looks to hit the brakes on street racing in Louisville. Drag racing in Louisville started on the streets, and now the finish line is City Hall. Racers have driven their way onto the agenda of the Metro Council. Updated: 6 hours ago. A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to...
Wave 3
State begins investigation into juvenile detention center in Lyndon
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets. Breonna Taylor’s...
LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a...
wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
wdrb.com
Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree...
Police arrest suspect accused of setting 'suspicious fires' in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after three suspicious fires were set in areas around Hillview, police now say they have made an arrest. Troy Adams, 42, is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal mischief in connection to the Sept. 12 fires. The fires damaged two business and...
'She loved everybody and everybody loved her': Officers find burned remains of New Albany mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved nurse and mother from New Albany was found dead after days of searching, a thousand miles away from her hometown. Police scoured Katie Baunach's ex-husbands property for four days before they found what was left of her body. Carolyn McKinney, Katie Baunach's mother, says...
WHAS11
