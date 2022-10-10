ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckinridge County, KY

LMPD officer involved in crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was involved in a crash early Friday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., an officer was rear-ended at a stop light at Dixie Highway and Watson Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. EMS was called to the scene, and both the officer and...
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
Shepherdsville man dies after interstate crash in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a single-vehicle crash occurred on Interstate 65. Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP troopers responded to a crash on I-65 southbound near mile-marker 11. According to a release, Andrew McConnell, 53, of Shepherdsville was driving a 2008 Ranger southbound on...
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
Officials searching for missing 42-year-old Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 42-year-old woman last seen on Monday. Miriam Hope was reported missing from the 3900 block of Accomack Drive in east Louisville, police said. Hope is listed as 5′ 5″, weighing 160 pounds with brown eyes...
State begins investigation into juvenile detention center in Lyndon

An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets. Breonna Taylor’s...
LMPD: Teen hospitalized after Chickasaw shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Metro Police’s Second Division officers responded to the incident in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, officers located a teenage male suffering from a...
