Bear wanders into John Day, gets tranquilized and relocated
JOHN DAY – Reports came into Grant County Emergency Management yesterday afternoon of a small bear running at large in John Day. At around 4:21 p.m. a call came in from near the Budget 8 Motel. Pictures began surfacing on social media yesterday of a young black bear on a local rooftop. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley gave us an update this morning:
Adult in Custody Leaves Powder River Work Crew and is Apprehended
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Department of Corrections) On October 12, Powder River Correctional Facility had an unauthorized departure by an adult in custody (AIC) on a work crew project for the US Forest Service (USFS) near Dixie Summit in Grant County, Oregon. Hal Andrew Davis, III left the area in a USFS vehicle that was left unattended with the keys in the ignition at approximately 1:20 pm. Davis was apprehended at 1:33 pm at Indian Creek by Oregon State Police. Davis is currently lodged in the Grant County jail in Canyon City.
GCSO detains two escapees in separate incidents
GRANT COUNTY – (Press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley) On the afternoon of October 12th, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was advised that an inmate from the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker County that was assigned to a work crew in the area, had stolen a government vehicle.
Fines, probation & more for man guilty of hunting on another’s land
CANYON CITY – A man was recently found guilty in Grant County Circuit Court for Hunting on Cultivated/Enclosed Land of Another. Stephen T Orchard, 35, was convicted on one count of Hunting on Cultivated/Enclosed Land of Another–committed on or around September 21st of 2021. Orchard was sentenced to...
