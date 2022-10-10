ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver arrested for DUI after registering over double legal blood alcohol limit

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A driver was arrested Thursday after registering a blood alcohol level of double the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.

According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was made on Thursday, October 6, 2022 which alerted authorities to a black GMC Envoy leaving the Go Mart gas station in Elkins.

The driver was reported by the caller to be intoxicated, as the driver staggered through the parking lot before nearly falling while attempting to enter the vehicle.

The vehicle was located traveling southbound by officers patrolling the Beverly 5 Lane.

A traffic stop was conducted after the vehicle could be observed straddling the center line, swerving left and right, and traveling right of the white line.

Officer spoke with the driver, identified as Kenneth Arbogast, and detected the scent of alcohol from within the vehicle.

The driver confirmed he had been consuming alcohol, but declared that he was “still good to drive.”

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests concluded that the driver showed signs consistent with alcohol impairment.

Officers observed a half-empty can of Coors Light in the center console which was still cold to the touch.

A chemical breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of .163.

Mr. Arbogast was transferred to Tygart Valley Regional Jail to await arraignment.

