Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Dolphins' Xavien Howard returning, Kader Kohou doubtful, Teddy Bridgewater questionable
MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins will have Xavien Howard back from a groin injury for Sunday's game against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, but it appears fellow cornerback Kader Kohou might miss the game with an oblique injury. Kohou, a rookie whose playing time had been ramped up, is doubtful. ...
Report: Commanders discussing CB William Jackson in trade talks
The Commanders benched high-priced cornerback William Jackson in Week 5, and the sides could be moving toward a separation soon. Jackson would prefer a fresh start elsewhere, according to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, and the Commanders have begun discussing the veteran defender in trades. Jackson is attached to a three-year, $40.5M deal, but teams have expressed interest ahead of the Nov. 1 deadline.
Pro Football Rumors
Rams RB Cam Akers out Week 6 for personal reasons
The Rams will not have Cam Akers in their lineup Sunday. Sean McVay confirmed the third-year running back will miss the team’s Panthers matchup due to personal reasons. Akers missed Thursday practice due to a personal matter; he will not practice Friday. McVay said the parties are “working through some things.” This is a sudden development for the defending Super Bowl champions, who saw Akers make a fairly quick recovery from summer Achilles surgery to play during the playoffs last season.
NFL owners not expected to address Dan Snyder’s status at next meeting
As the NFL and House Oversight Committee’s separate investigations into Dan Snyder and his franchise’s workplace conduct persist, the subject of the longtime Washington owner’s potential ouster continues to come up. A “growing consensus” exists in some ownership circles that removing Snyder from his post would be...
Broncos' Russell Wilson says he's 'physically ready' for MNF matchup against Chargers despite shoulder issues
Wilson is specifically dealing with an injury to his latissimus dorsi, and he suffered the injury earlier this month against the Raiders. He was listed as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report, but he was spotted alongside the other starters when reporters were in the building. “Shoulder’s feeling...
Ravens, Don Martindale differed on contract structure
Don Martindale will face his longtime employe this week with the Giants hosting the Ravens in Week 6. Despite injury issues at edge rusher and cornerback, the Giants enter this matchup ranked in the top 12 in both points allowed and total defense. Martindale, 59, had the Ravens on that...
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. targeted Michael Gallup-type offer from Rams
Beckham, however, voiced frustration with the Rams’ offer(s) to this point. Some clarity came on what type of proposal the eight-year veteran wide receiver sought emerged Thursday, with NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport noting the UFA pass catcher wanted a Michael Gallup-type deal from the Rams (video link). Despite tearing...
Pro Football Rumors
