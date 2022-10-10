ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Man with active warrants flees traffic stop, later ends up in jail

A man who fled from a north Salina traffic stop was later found himself in the Saline County Jail. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a deputy stopped a car in the 400 block of N. Broadway Boulevard at approximately 10:08 p.m Wednesday after it made a wide turn. When the vehicle came to a stop, the passenger, identified as Brian Cleveland, 20, jumped out and fled on foot.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gimeson-Smith, Dalton; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Burglary; Vehicle for felony, theft,sex. Theft...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Kan. suspects captured after chase, crash of 2 vehicles

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
HOLTON, KS
Car strikes another and a house in south Salina; teen driver cited

A local teen was cited after a vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and a house Wednesday afternoon in south Salina. Wayne Jackson, 18, of Salina, was northbound on Edward Street in a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo when he failed to yield at the E. Magnolia Road stop sign and attempted to turn left, striking an eastbound 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 17-year-old Salina boy, and then a house in the 2300 block of Edward Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Unlocked pickup stolen in north-central Salina early Tuesday

Police are investigating the theft of a pickup from a north-central Salina residence early Tuesday morning. Matthew Bohrer, 39, of Salina, reported that his unlocked blue 2015 Nissan Frontier pickup was stolen from in front of his residence in the 200 block of N. 12th Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Bohrer told police that his surveillance video shows someone stealing the pickup at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Handgun stolen from unlocked vehicle in east-central Salina

Another handgun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle, this time in east-central Salina. Cody Merrell, 31, of Salina, told police that sometime between 12:30-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone got into her unlocked 2017 Ford Fiesta in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the 700 block of Faith Drive and stole a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun from the glove box, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
SUV strikes car in central Salina, flees the scene Wednesday

Police are investigating a hit-and-run wreck in central Salina Wednesday evening. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by a 74-year-old Salina man was westbound on W. Crawford Street and stopped at the S. Santa Fe Avenue intersection when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. That vehicle was described as a white SUV.
SALINA, KS
Unattended soldering iron blamed for $90,000 travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection, at approximately 1:06 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a trailer fire. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Blue Beacon Inc. to participate in upcoming drill

Blue Beacon Inc., in collaboration with local first responders, will be conducting a drill Monday afternoon. The drill is a joint effort between Blue Beacon, Saline County Emergency Management, the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the Salina Police Department, Salina Police Department Emergency Communications Center, Salina Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, and Salina Regional Health Center.
SALINA, KS
Salina student wins KDOT traffic safety poster contest

A Salina student is among the winners of a statewide poster contest as a part of the national Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day campaign. Magdalena Marsh of Salina won the 5-7 age group. Other age group winners were Reaghan Breshears of Eudora (8-10 age group) and Scarlett Do of Wichita (11-13 age group). Each student had been selected as a regional winner and will receive a bicycle donated by the Kansas Turnpike Authority and a helmet donated by Safe Kids Kansas. Nearly 500 Kansas kids participated in the poster contest, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
SALINA, KS
No. 19 Kansas seeks bowl eligibility vs. reeling Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas is in a much different situation than usual heading into Saturday's game at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are having a special year, opening the season with five straight wins before last Saturday's loss to TCU. With a victory against the Sooners, the 19th-ranked Jayhawks would be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
NORMAN, OK
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff

Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
SALINA, KS
Gypsum Fall Festival scheduled for Saturday

GYPSUM - The Gypsum Valley Booster Club has a fun filled day planned for the 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday. This year's theme is Celebrate Kansas: Celebrating all the things that make Kansas a great state. Activities include inflatables, vendor fair, parade, live music, and much more. Take a look...
GYPSUM, KS
