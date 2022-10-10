Read full article on original website
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Incredible Graffiti Art Can be Found in Downtown Grand Rapids
So often we breeze through downtown Grand Rapids anxious to get to our destination and fail to look up...to "smell the roses" so to speak. We tend not to appreciate some of the either obvious or hidden art and beauty of our city. An example of that obvious but sort...
Plans For Downtown Grand Rapids Skyscraper Have Been Scrapped
Grand Rapids has continued to grow for the last 20 years but inflation has reared its ugly head and now a skyscraper project has been scrapped. City Tower was a unique project that was going to utilize a corner of downtown Grand Rapids with a 24-story building that would have been located at 22 Ottawa Ave.
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
