Read full article on original website
Related
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Jeep And Ram Tease Their SEMA Show Vehicles From Mopar With Sketches
While General Motors and Honda won’t be at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Stellantis will be there with Mopar. The automaker posted concept sketches previewing three custom vehicles the automaker will showcase at the event, which runs November 1-4. The sketches preview...
Jalopnik
At $14,000, Is This 2011 Range Rover SC Sound as a Pound?
It’s quite possible that a decade-old Range Rover like today’s Nice Price or No Dice SC represents the greatest bargain in luxury SUVs at the moment. Let’s see what that might mean actually getting into. Back before Toyota introduced the miserly Prius, the idea of a hybrid...
Jalopnik
New Toyotas Come With a Free Decade of Connected Safety Services
We’re entering the era of connected cars, or vehicles that have services that always need to be on. And you know what this means: subscriptions. That’s right. Automakers are doing whatever they can to keep making money off you long after your car payments have stopped. Not all automakers are coming for your wallet right away. Automotive News reports that, starting in 2023, buyers of new Toyota and Lexus vehicles will get a 10-year free trial period for the company’s Safety Connect and Service Connect systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian
We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
Jalopnik
NASCAR Will Foot the Bill for 2023 Cup Series Safety Upgrades
NASCAR has faced ample criticism from fans, drivers, and media alike when it comes to the construction of the Cup Series’ Next Gen car — but for 2023, it sounds like the sanctioning body is going to solve those problems. At least, that’s what a leaked memo reads, as per Road & Track.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
Jalopnik
At $25,000, Would it Take a Schnook not to buy This 1974 Toyota Chinook?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chinook claims it to be the “cleanest, most original Toyota Chinook left on earth.” Let’s see if it will also clean up in our vote. Due to its unpretentious appearance and lack of accessories, yesterday’s 1997 Saturn...
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Ariya Proves Nissan Is Getting Serious About EVs
Everyone gets on Nissan for leaving the same products on the market for a long, long time. Now, the company is making efforts to turn things around. In the last few years, nearly every vehicle in the brand’s lineup has been completely redesigned or heavily updated. That means the long-lived Leaf is getting another all-electric sibling. And the Ariya should get people talking.
insideevs.com
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp
Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Luxury Car Sales King in the U.S. and It's Not All That Close
Tesla is leaving every other luxury vehicle brand far behind in terms of U.S. sales this year, General Motors is investing millions in an Australian minerals company to secure raw materials for its Ultium battery cells, and Toyota finally opens a plant in Myanmar that was put on hold because of a coup. All those stories and a lot more The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Jalopnik
BMW, AirConsole Team Up for In-Car Gaming
Gamers rise up. Wealthy gamers, that is. BMW is partnering with AirConsole, a gaming platform, in order to bring video games to BMW infotainment screens. The plan, according to a statement from the German automaker, is to have smartphones act as controllers, while games are displayed on the vehicle’s center screen. The project is supposed to get off the ground sometime next year. Like most things with new vehicles these days, the games will be delivered to vehicle screens over-the air.
Jalopnik
Sony Honda Mobility Is the Wild Card in Honda's EV Future
Sony Honda Mobility, the partnership between the like-minded tech and automotive giants to commercialize Sony’s Vision-S and Vision-S 02 concepts, is moving fast. The two firms joined forces in March, and in June they provided an update that they’d be seeking to create a new, standalone brand. On Thursday at a joint press conference, they announced that their vehicles will be built at an unnamed Honda facility in the United States, and that they’d be sold in North America and Japan in 2026.
Jalopnik
Mazda Confirms Two Brand-New Engines for the U.S.
Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers. Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Jalopnik
What Comes Next For Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center?
Forty minutes outside Columbus, Ohio, there’s an Acura plant. Not a massive, sprawling factory like you’d expect from a high-volume automaker, but something leaner — smaller, hand-built, more focused. It’s the Performance Manufacturing Center, home to every single Acura NSX. But with that car on its way out, what comes next for the factory?
Comments / 1